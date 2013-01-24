Home
      SHD8600UG/10 headphones to freely enjoy TV and music around your home. Digital transmission delivers flawless reception and good sound reproduction. The pivoting ear shells and self-adjusting inner headband offers extra fit and comfort.

      Wireless HiFi Headphone

      Clear wireless music

      SHD8600UG/10 headphones to freely enjoy TV and music around your home. Digital transmission delivers flawless reception and good sound reproduction. The pivoting ear shells and self-adjusting inner headband offers extra fit and comfort. See all benefits

        Clear wireless music

        Digital wireless

        • Over-ear
        • Black
        Quick charge feature for speedy recharging

        Quick charge feature for speedy recharging

        The smart and quick charge feature enables the battery to be fully recharged within a very short time span. The remaining power capacity present in the battery is determined by an internal circuit, so that the incoming voltage can be optimized for a quick recharge while at the same time maximizing the battery lifespan.

        Store your receiver on the convenient docking station

        Store your receiver on the convenient docking station

        The docking station provides convenient, tailor-made storage for your receiver when not in use, and on some models, it even takes care of battery charging.

        Pivoting ear-shells ensure a comfortable fit

        Pivoting ear-shells ensure a comfortable fit

        A perfect fit between the ear-shells and your ears prevents sound leakage and enhances the listening experience. The ear-shells move up and down as well as left and right for a perfect fit and optimum comfort.

        Crystal-clear (2.4 GHz) digital transmission

        The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analog signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.

        Acoustically tuned speakers for outstanding sound quality

        Acoustically tuned speakers produce pure, balanced sound with superb clarity and precision in both the high tones and deep bass levels.

        Self adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

        The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000 Hz  Hz
          Signal/noise ratio
          >86dB
          Speaker diameter
          40mm
          Sensitivity
          95  dB

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Automatic channel selection
          Yes
          Effective range
          30m
          Modulation
          GFSK
          Carrier frequency range
          2400 - 2483.5 MHz
          Channel separation
          60  dB

        • Convenience

          Automatic power off
          Yes
          Base Station Features
          Power LED Indicator
          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Operating time
          ~10 hours

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adaptor
          5V/ 550mA DC
          Battery charger
          recharging docking station

        • Power

          Power supply headphone
          2 x AAA rechargeable batteries
          Power supply transmitter
          6V/ 550mA DC

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          32  cm
          Width
          24  cm
          Depth
          10  cm
          Nett weight
          0,567  kg
          Gross weight
          0,896  kg
          Tare weight
          0,329  kg
          EAN
          69 23410 70875 2
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Dummy
          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          32,5  cm
          Width
          26  cm
          Height
          32,5  cm
          Nett weight
          1,701  kg
          Gross weight
          3,296  kg
          Tare weight
          1,595  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 70875 9

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          8,5  cm
          Height
          22  cm
          Weight
          0,179  kg
          Width
          18,5  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Audio cable
        • SHC 3.5-6.3 adapter
        • Batteries
        • Adaptor

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

