    Digital wireless headphones

      Wireless music

      Freedom to enjoy TV and music around your home with this headphone. Digital transmission delivers flawless reception and good sound reproduction. The pivoting ear shells and self-adjusting inner headband offers extra fit and comfort.

        Wireless music

        Lightweight comfort headphone

        Quick charge feature for speedy recharging

        Quick charge feature for speedy recharging

        The smart and quick charge feature enables the battery to be fully recharged within a very short time span. The remaining power capacity present in the battery is determined by an internal circuit, so that the incoming voltage can be optimized for a quick recharge while at the same time maximizing the battery lifespan.

        Store your receiver on the convenient docking station

        Store your receiver on the convenient docking station

        The docking station provides convenient, tailor-made storage for your receiver when not in use, and on some models, it even takes care of battery charging.

        Pivoting ear-shells ensure a comfortable fit

        Pivoting ear-shells ensure a comfortable fit

        A perfect fit between the ear-shells and your ears prevents sound leakage and enhances the listening experience. The ear-shells move up and down as well as left and right for a perfect fit and optimum comfort.

        Crystal-clear (2.4 GHz) digital transmission

        The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analog signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.

        Acoustically tuned speakers for outstanding sound quality

        Acoustically tuned speakers produce pure, balanced sound with superb clarity and precision in both the high tones and deep bass levels.

        Self adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

        The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Signal/noise ratio
          >86  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Channel selection
          automatic
          Effective range
          30  m
          Modulation
          GFSK

        • Convenience

          Automatic power off
          yes
          Base station features
          LED indicator
          Battery charging indicator
          yes
          Operating time
          ~10 hours
          Battery low indication
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adaptor
          5V/ 550mA DC
          Battery charger
          recharging docking station

        • Power

          Power supply headphone
          2 x AAA rechargeable batteries
          Power supply transmitter
          6V/ 550mA DC

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          31  cm
          Width
          21.5  cm
          Depth
          13.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.549  kg
          Gross weight
          0.912  kg
          Tare weight
          0.363  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 51090 9
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          43  cm
          Width
          23  cm
          Height
          31  cm
          Nett weight
          1.647  kg
          Gross weight
          3.352  kg
          Tare weight
          1.705  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 51091 6
          Number of consumer packagings
          3

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          8.35  cm
          Height
          21.72  cm
          Weight
          0.23  kg
          Width
          17.98  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Audio cable
        • SHC 3.5-6.3 adapter
        • Batteries
        • Adaptor

