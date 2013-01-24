Home
    Digital wireless headphones

    SHD8900/00
      Digital wireless headphones

      SHD8900/00
      Rich wireless music

      Clear digital transmission, flawless reception and true CD sound quality deliver acoustics that are incredibly rich yet smooth. Its audio performance is matched by premium comfort from a self-adjusting inner headband and soft ear cushions. See all benefits

        Rich wireless music

        True to the last details

        • Quick charge
        Quick charge feature for speedy recharging

        Quick charge feature for speedy recharging

        The smart and quick charge feature enables the battery to be fully recharged within a very short time span. The remaining power capacity present in the battery is determined by an internal circuit, so that the incoming voltage can be optimized for a quick recharge while at the same time maximizing the battery lifespan.

        Store your receiver on the convenient docking station

        Store your receiver on the convenient docking station

        The docking station provides convenient, tailor-made storage for your receiver when not in use, and on some models, it even takes care of battery charging.

        Crystal-clear (2.4 GHz) digital transmission

        The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analog signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.

        True CD sound quality lets you enjoy your music fully

        True CD sound quality lets you get the most out of your music enjoyment, thanks to a sophisticated digital transmission process that guarantees no data compression. What you hear is richly detailed and faithful to the original music source.

        Dual-antenna design ensures 360º reception

        The dual-antenna design ensures that there are no blindspots, regardless of reception angles. The headphones contain two individual antennas, placed in the left and right earshells, for superb wireless music without interruption (no blindspot) and greater freedom of movement.

        Acoustically tuned speakers for outstanding sound quality

        Acoustically tuned speakers produce pure, balanced sound with superb clarity and precision in both the high tones and deep bass levels.

        Self adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

        The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Signal/noise ratio
          >88  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Channel selection
          automatic
          Effective range
          30  m

        • Convenience

          Automatic power off
          yes
          Base station features
          LED indicator
          Low battery indicator
          yes
          Battery charging indicator
          yes
          Operating time
          +/- 10 hours

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adaptor
          6V/ 1000mA DC
          Battery charger
          recharging docking station

        • Power

          Power supply headphone
          3 x AAA rechargeable batteries
          Power supply transmitter
          6V/ 1000mA DC

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          31.5  cm
          Width
          21.5  cm
          Depth
          13.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.89  kg
          Gross weight
          1.23  kg
          Tare weight
          0.34  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 43514 1
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          42.5  cm
          Width
          23.2  cm
          Height
          31.2  cm
          Nett weight
          2.67  kg
          Gross weight
          4.22  kg
          Tare weight
          1.55  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 43516 5
          Number of consumer packagings
          3

