2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3010BL/00
14.8mm drivers/open-back
Earbud
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.
4.0
of 5
5
Reviews
Kuzern04
27/08/2016
Singapore
Just say what it does
A nice looking earphone with loud bass and it comes in different colours and comfortable to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3010TL Earbud headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3010TL Earbud headphones
blueberry92
06/01/2018
US
Part of promotion
I love them!
I used them twice. I love the sound using them, also the cord is long enough, I bought different ones from philips but I will need to go back to these cause I prefered the sound and the cord is too short of these I'm using right now.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3010BK Earbud headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3010BK Earbud headphones
Dooom
02/04/2017
US
This product is okay
Rubberized front cap is brittle and there are no available replacements
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3010BK Earbud headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3010BK Earbud headphones