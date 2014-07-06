  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Earbud headphones

    SHE3010TL/00
    • Extra bass Extra bass Extra bass
      Philips SHE3010 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a soft, comfortable fit. Available in vibrant, eye-catching colors to match your style. See all benefits

        Extra bass

        Soft body for comfy fit

        • 14.8mm drivers/open-back
        • Earbud
        14.8mm speaker drivers for high quality sound

        14.8mm speaker drivers for high quality sound

        Large 14.8mm speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.

        Rubberized front caps for wearing comfort

        Rubberized front caps for wearing comfort

        A rubberized front cap provide a totally soft body for wearing comfort.

        Flexi-Grip design for durabilit

        A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Soft body ensures a comfortable fit

        The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Teal

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          copper
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          25  mW
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          14.8  mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Frequency response
          9 - 22 000  Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          nickel plated
          Type of cable
          copper

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.03217  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.01167  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Tare weight
          0.0205  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          5.2  cm
          EAN
          69 25970 70196 9

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.12351  kg
          Height
          6  cm
          Length
          17.9  cm
          Nett weight
          0.03501  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.0885  kg
          Width
          8  cm
          GTIN
          2 69 25970 70196 3

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.21708  kg
          Height
          16.3  cm
          Length
          34.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.28008  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          0.937  kg
          Width
          19.7  cm
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 70196 6

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1.25  cm
          Height
          2.1  cm
          Weight
          0.01167  kg
          Width
          1.6  cm

