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    • Extra bass Extra bass Extra bass

      Earbud headphones

      SHE3010TL/00

      Extra bass

      Philips SHE3010 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a soft, comfortable fit. Available in vibrant, eye-catching colors to match your style.

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      Extra bass

      Soft body for comfy fit

      • 14.8mm drivers/open-back
      • Earbud
      14.8mm speaker drivers for high quality sound

      14.8mm speaker drivers for high quality sound

      Large 14.8mm speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.

      Rubberized front caps for wearing comfort

      Rubberized front caps for wearing comfort

      A rubberized front cap provide a totally soft body for wearing comfort.

      Flexi-Grip design for durabilit

      A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Soft body ensures a comfortable fit

      The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Frequency response
        9 - 22 000  Hz
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        copper
        Speaker diameter
        14.8  mm
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Maximum power input
        25  mW
        Impedance
        16  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Type of cable
        copper
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Finishing of connector
        nickel plated
        Cable length
        1  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        34.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        19.7  cm
        Gross weight
        1.21708  kg
        Height
        16.3  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70196 6
        Nett weight
        0.28008  kg
        Tare weight
        0.937  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        17.9  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        8  cm
        Height
        6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.03501  kg
        Gross weight
        0.12351  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0885  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 25970 70196 3

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        5.2  cm
        Depth
        2.8  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 25970 70196 9
        Gross weight
        0.03217  kg
        Nett weight
        0.01167  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0205  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        2.1  cm
        Width
        1.6  cm
        Depth
        1.25  cm
        Weight
        0.01167  kg

      • Design

        Color
        Teal

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