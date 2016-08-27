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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

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Discontinued

Earbud headphones

SHE3010GN/00

4

| (5) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Green
Green
Purple
Purple
Red
Red
Teal
Teal
White
White

Extra bass

Philips SHE3010 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a soft, comfortable fit. Available in vibrant, eye-catching colors to match your style.

See all benefits

Soft body for comfy fit

Extra bass

  • 14.8mm drivers/open-back

  • Earbud

Flexi-Grip design for durabilit

A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

Soft body ensures a comfortable fit

The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

5

Reviews

2
1

27/08/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Just say what it does

A nice looking earphone with loud bass and it comes in different colours and comfortable to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3010TL Earbud headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3010TL Earbud headphones

06/01/2018

US

US

I love them!

I used them twice. I love the sound using them, also the cord is long enough, I bought different ones from philips but I will need to go back to these cause I prefered the sound and the cord is too short of these I'm using right now.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3010BK Earbud headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3010BK Earbud headphones

02/04/2017

US

US

This product is okay

Rubberized front cap is brittle and there are no available replacements

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3010BK Earbud headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3010BK Earbud headphones

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