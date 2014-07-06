Headphones with mic SHE3015WT/00
Headphones with mic SHE3015WT/00
Extra bass
Philips SHE3015 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a comfortable fit. Available in eye-catching colors. The built-in mic and control make handsfree talking on mobile easy.
Extra bass Soft body for comfy fit 14.8mm drivers/open-back Earbud 14.8mm speaker drivers for high quality sound
Large 14.8mm speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.
Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
Flexi-Grip design for durabilit
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
Rubberized front caps for wearing comfort
A rubberized front cap provide a totally soft body for wearing comfort.
Soft body ensures a comfortable fit
The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.
Sound
Acoustic system
open Frequency response
9 - 22 000
Hz Diaphragm
PET Magnet type
Neodymium Type
Dynamic Voice coil
copper Speaker diameter
14.8
mm Sensitivity
107
dB Maximum power input
25
mW Impedance
16
ohm
Connectivity
Type of cable
copper Cable Connection
two-parallel, symmetric Finishing of connector
nickel plated Cable length
1
m Connector
3.5
mm
Outer Carton
Length
34,5
cm Number of consumer packagings
24 Width
19,7
cm Gross weight
1,2586
kg Height
16,3
cm GTIN
1 69 23410 73226 6 Nett weight
0,3216
kg Tare weight
0,9370
kg
Inner Carton
Length
17,9
cm Number of consumer packagings
3 Width
8
cm Height
6
cm Nett weight
0,0402
kg Gross weight
0,1287
kg Tare weight
0,0885
kg GTIN
2 69 23410 73226 3
Packaging dimensions
Height
17,5
cm Packaging type
Dummy Type of shelf placement
Dummy Width
5,2
cm Depth
2,8
cm Number of products included
1 EAN
69 23410 73226 9 Gross weight
0,0339
kg Nett weight
0,0134
kg Tare weight
0,0205
kg
Product dimensions
Height
2,1
cm Width
1,6
cm Depth
1,25
cm Weight
0,0134
kg
Design
Color
White
