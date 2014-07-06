  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headphones with mic

    SHE3015WT/00
    Find support for this product
    • Extra bass Extra bass Extra bass
      -{discount-value}

      Headphones with mic

      SHE3015WT/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Extra bass

      Philips SHE3015 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a comfortable fit. Available in eye-catching colors. The built-in mic and control make handsfree talking on mobile easy. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Headphones with mic

      Extra bass

      Philips SHE3015 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a comfortable fit. Available in eye-catching colors. The built-in mic and control make handsfree talking on mobile easy. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Over-ear

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Headphones with mic

        Headphones with mic

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Extra bass

        Soft body for comfy fit

        • 14.8mm drivers/open-back
        • Earbud

        14.8mm speaker drivers for high quality sound

        Large 14.8mm speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.

        Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

        The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

        Flexi-Grip design for durabilit

        A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Rubberized front caps for wearing comfort

        A rubberized front cap provide a totally soft body for wearing comfort.

        Soft body ensures a comfortable fit

        The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Frequency response
          9 - 22 000  Hz
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          copper
          Speaker diameter
          14.8  mm
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Maximum power input
          25  mW
          Impedance
          16  ohm

        • Connectivity

          Type of cable
          copper
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Finishing of connector
          nickel plated
          Cable length
          1  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          34,5  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Width
          19,7  cm
          Gross weight
          1,2586  kg
          Height
          16,3  cm
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 73226 6
          Nett weight
          0,3216  kg
          Tare weight
          0,9370  kg

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          17,9  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Width
          8  cm
          Height
          6  cm
          Nett weight
          0,0402  kg
          Gross weight
          0,1287  kg
          Tare weight
          0,0885  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 73226 3

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17,5  cm
          Packaging type
          Dummy
          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Width
          5,2  cm
          Depth
          2,8  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          69 23410 73226 9
          Gross weight
          0,0339  kg
          Nett weight
          0,0134  kg
          Tare weight
          0,0205  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          2,1  cm
          Width
          1,6  cm
          Depth
          1,25  cm
          Weight
          0,0134  kg

        • Design

          Color
          White

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.