  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Earhook Headphones

    SHJ030/00
    Find support for this product
    • Fully flexible earhook Fully flexible earhook Fully flexible earhook
      -{discount-value}

      Earhook Headphones

      SHJ030/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Fully flexible earhook

      For serious running and active use, these Nike Sport Vapor headphones provide multi-directional adjustments for an optimized fit.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Earhook Headphones

      Fully flexible earhook

      For serious running and active use, these Nike Sport Vapor headphones provide multi-directional adjustments for an optimized fit.

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Earhook Headphones

        Earhook Headphones

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Fully flexible earhook

        Multi-directional adjustments for perfect fit

        Stays comfortably in your ear when you are on the move

        Whether you are out running, cycling or taking part in any active pastime, this headphone will stays comfortably in your ear.

        3-way adjustment for personalized comfort and stability

        Enjoy a snug, personalized fit and optimum stability, even when you're active or on the move. With three-way adjustment, your comfort is guaranteed.

        Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

        The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          9 - 21 000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          102  dB
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Impedance
          16  ohm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 37638 3
          Length
          33.5  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          12
          Width
          17.5  cm
          Gross weight
          2.103  kg
          Height
          24  cm
          Nett weight
          0.24  kg
          Tare weight
          1.863  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          14.3  cm
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Width
          14.3  cm
          Depth
          2.4  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          87 12581 35470 1
          Gross weight
          0.083  kg
          Nett weight
          0.02  kg
          Tare weight
          0.063  kg

        What's in the box?

        Packaging photograph

        Other items in the box

        • shj030 splitcable black

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.