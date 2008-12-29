Earhook Headphones SHJ030/00
Earhook Headphones SHJ030/00
Fully flexible earhook
For serious running and active use, these Nike Sport Vapor headphones provide multi-directional adjustments for an optimized fit.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Fully flexible earhook Multi-directional adjustments for perfect fit Stays comfortably in your ear when you are on the move
Whether you are out running, cycling or taking part in any active pastime, this headphone will stays comfortably in your ear.
3-way adjustment for personalized comfort and stability
Enjoy a snug, personalized fit and optimum stability, even when you're active or on the move. With three-way adjustment, your comfort is guaranteed.
Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.
Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
Sound
Magnet type
Neodymium Frequency response
9 - 21 000
Hz Sensitivity
102
dB Maximum power input
50
mW Impedance
16
ohm
Outer Carton
EAN
87 12581 37638 3 Length
33.5
cm Number of consumer packagings
12 Width
17.5
cm Gross weight
2.103
kg Height
24
cm Nett weight
0.24
kg Tare weight
1.863
kg
Packaging dimensions
Height
14.3
cm Packaging type
Blister Width
14.3
cm Depth
2.4
cm Number of products included
1 EAN
87 12581 35470 1 Gross weight
0.083
kg Nett weight
0.02
kg Tare weight
0.063
kg
