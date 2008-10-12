  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Headband headphones

    SHJ047/00
    Find support for this product
      Maximum comfort and secure fit

      With these Nike Sport Motion headphones, you can be assured that they stay on even during vigorous exercises. The new AirPad cushions keep you cool and comfortable throughout. A cable winder is included to conveniently manage cable length.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Maximum comfort and secure fit

        New breathable air pad for best comfort

        Nike cable manager brings you easy cable management

        A simple cable management system that lets you easily adjust the cable length and stores excess cable

        Stays comfortably in your ear when you are on the move

        Whether you are out running, cycling or taking part in any active pastime, this headphone will stays comfortably in your ear.

        Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

        The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

        Nike AirPad cushions ensure excellent sporting comfort

        Nike AirPad with super soft ear cushions and extra large ventilating holes provide a superb cushioning and cooling effect

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Ultra lightweight headband improves comfort and fit

        The slim, lightweight stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          9 - 21 000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          102  dB
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Impedance
          16  ohm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 44716 8
          Length
          39  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          12
          Width
          20.6  cm
          Gross weight
          2.606  kg
          Height
          27.4  cm
          Nett weight
          0.354  kg
          Tare weight
          2.252  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Width
          17.5  cm
          Depth
          3.5  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          87 12581 44714 4
          Gross weight
          0.1235  kg
          Nett weight
          0.0295  kg
          Tare weight
          0.094  kg

        What's in the box?

        • White headphone cap

