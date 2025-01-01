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Kids headphones

SHK1030/27

Designed for kids

For mini music lovers with a big love for tunes on the go, the Philips SHK1030 headphones is design tailored for growing kids. This means perfect, comfy fit always, with the volume specially tuned to a limit of 85dB for safe enjoyment.

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Tailor sized for kids, Maximum volume limited

Designed for kids

  • On-ear

  • Blue & Green

Ultra lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

Ultra lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

The slim headband is so ultra light and comfortable that it’s a joy to wear for hours on end. Kids may easily forget that they even have it on.

Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit

Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit

The ear shells are completely cushioned with soft foam for ultimate comfort and secure.

Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid’s head comfortably and grow alonside them.

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