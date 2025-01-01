2 year warranty
SHK1030/27
Designed for kids
For mini music lovers with a big love for tunes on the go, the Philips SHK1030 headphones is design tailored for growing kids. This means perfect, comfy fit always, with the volume specially tuned to a limit of 85dB for safe enjoyment.
On-ear
Blue & Green
The slim headband is so ultra light and comfortable that it’s a joy to wear for hours on end. Kids may easily forget that they even have it on.
The ear shells are completely cushioned with soft foam for ultimate comfort and secure.
The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid’s head comfortably and grow alonside them.
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