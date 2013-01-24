Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Kids headphones

    SHK1030/27
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Designed for kids Designed for kids Designed for kids
      -{discount-value}

      Kids headphones

      SHK1030/27
      Overall Rating / 5

      Designed for kids

      For mini music lovers with a big love for tunes on the go, the Philips SHK1030 headphones is design tailored for growing kids. This means perfect, comfy fit always, with the volume specially tuned to a limit of 85dB for safe enjoyment. See all benefits

      Kids headphones

      Designed for kids

      For mini music lovers with a big love for tunes on the go, the Philips SHK1030 headphones is design tailored for growing kids. This means perfect, comfy fit always, with the volume specially tuned to a limit of 85dB for safe enjoyment. See all benefits

      Designed for kids

      For mini music lovers with a big love for tunes on the go, the Philips SHK1030 headphones is design tailored for growing kids. This means perfect, comfy fit always, with the volume specially tuned to a limit of 85dB for safe enjoyment. See all benefits

      Kids headphones

      Designed for kids

      For mini music lovers with a big love for tunes on the go, the Philips SHK1030 headphones is design tailored for growing kids. This means perfect, comfy fit always, with the volume specially tuned to a limit of 85dB for safe enjoyment. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all kids-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Kids headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Designed for kids

        Tailor sized for kids, Maximum volume limited

        • On-ear
        • Blue & Green
        Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

        Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

        The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid’s head comfortably and grow alonside them.

        32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

        32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

        Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

        Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit

        Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit

        The ear shells are completely cushioned with soft foam for ultimate comfort and secure.

        Ultra lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

        Ultra lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

        The slim headband is so ultra light and comfortable that it’s a joy to wear for hours on end. Kids may easily forget that they even have it on.

        Maximum volume limited to 85dB for safe music enjoyment

        Kid’s Headphones let you rest assured that its volume levels are safe for your child. The volume is tuned to a maximum limit of 85dB for safe enjoyment.

        Durable stainless steel headband built for playing hard

        No matter how rough its little master, the stainless steel headband will be survive.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          10 - 24 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          100  mW
          Sensitivity
          106  dB

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          8.7  inch
          Width
          6.9  inch
          Depth
          2  inch
          Gross weight
          0.314  lb
          Nett weight
          0.123  lb
          Tare weight
          0.191  lb
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          UPC
          6 09585 15224 3

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          26.9  inch
          Width
          18.9  inch
          Height
          16.4  inch
          Gross weight
          23.68  lb
          Nett weight
          5.926  lb
          Tare weight
          17.754  lb
          GTIN
          2 06 09585 15224 7
          Number of consumer packagings
          48

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          13  inch
          Width
          9  inch
          Height
          7.6  inch
          Gross weight
          2.528  lb
          Nett weight
          0.741  lb
          Tare weight
          1.787  lb
          GTIN
          1 06 09585 15224 0
          Number of consumer packagings
          6

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us