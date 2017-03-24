  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Headphones

    SHL5000WT/00
    For the love of music
      Headphones

      SHL5000WT/00
      For the love of music

      These headphones are designed to enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listerning to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience. See all benefits

      Headphones

      Headphones

        For the love of music

        Everywhere you go!

        • 32mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Soft ear cushions
        • Flat folding

        Soft ear cushions so you can keep on listening

        Soft leather ear cushions so you can keep on listening to your favourite tracks.

        Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

        The light weight material used for the headband

        Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

        Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

        Noise isolation for pure music

        Soft cushions that smartly cover your ear to block out any ambient noise.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Steelspring headband for a flexible fit on your head

        The slim stainless steel headband is lightweight but resilient at the same time, so that it hugs your head securely while hardly adding any weight.

        32mm speaker drivers give you great sound with deep base

        32mm speaker drivers give you great sound with deep base

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          15  cm
          Width
          5.9  inch
          Height
          17.6  cm
          Height
          6.9  inch
          Depth
          3.4  cm
          Depth
          1.3  inch
          Weight
          0.119  kg
          Weight
          0.262  lb

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          24.9  cm
          Length
          9.8  inch
          Width
          12.8  cm
          Width
          5.0  inch
          Height
          20.4  cm
          Height
          8.0  inch
          Nett weight
          0.357  kg
          Nett weight
          0.787  lb
          Gross weight
          0.68  kg
          Gross weight
          1.499  lb
          Tare weight
          0.323  kg
          Tare weight
          0.712  lb
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 71360 0
          Number of consumer packagings
          3

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Impedance
          24 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          40 mW
          Sensitivity
          104 dB
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Frequency response
          9 - 24 000  Hz
          Type
          dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric

        • Packaging dimensions

          Width
          17.2  cm
          Width
          6.8  inch
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Height
          8.9  inch
          Depth
          3.6  cm
          Depth
          1.4  inch
          Nett weight
          0.119  kg
          Nett weight
          0.262  lb
          Gross weight
          0.169  kg
          Gross weight
          0.373  lb
          Tare weight
          0.05  kg
          Tare weight
          0.110  lb
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          EAN
          69 25970 71360 3

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

