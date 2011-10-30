  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    For the love of music
      Headband headphones

      SHL5000/98
      Overall Rating / 5

      For the love of music

      These headphones are designed to enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listerning to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience.

      Headband headphones

      For the love of music

      These headphones are designed to enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listerning to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience.

        For the love of music

        Everywhere you go!

        Soft ear cushions so you can keep on listening

        Soft leather ear cushions so you can keep on listening to your favourite tracks.

        Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

        The light weight material used for the headband

        30mm speaker drivers give you great sound with a deep bass

        30mm speaker drivers give you great sound with a deep bass

        Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

        Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

        Noise isolation for pure music

        Soft cushions that smartly cover your ear to block out any ambient noise.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Steelspring headband for a flexible fit on your head

        The slim stainless steel headband is lightweight but resilient at the same time, so that it hugs your head securely while hardly adding any weight.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Frequency response
          10 - 28 000  Hz
          Speaker diameter
          30 mm
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          106 dB

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 55822 2
          Length
          21.6  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Width
          20.3  cm
          Gross weight
          1.288  kg
          Height
          25  cm
          Nett weight
          0.369  kg
          Tare weight
          0.919  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          20  cm
          Packaging type
          Box
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          8  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          69 23410 70503 4
          Gross weight
          0.365  kg
          Nett weight
          0.123  kg
          Tare weight
          0.242  kg

