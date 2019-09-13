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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHL5005WT/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

For the love of music

These headphones are designed to enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listerning to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience.

See all benefits

Everywhere you go!

For the love of music

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Flat folding

Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

32mm speaker drivers give you great sound with deep base

32mm speaker drivers give you great sound with deep base

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

13/09/2019

US

US

Good Bass and comfort

I bought this for my son birthday. It is affordable and good quality. My son loves it so much.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL5005WT Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL5005WT Headphones with mic

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