Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Headphones with mic

    SHL5005WT/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • For the love of music For the love of music For the love of music
      -{discount-value}

      Headphones with mic

      SHL5005WT/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      For the love of music

      These headphones are designed to enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listerning to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience. See all benefits

      Headphones with mic

      For the love of music

      These headphones are designed to enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listerning to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience. See all benefits

      For the love of music

      These headphones are designed to enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listerning to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience. See all benefits

      Headphones with mic

      For the love of music

      These headphones are designed to enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listerning to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all over-ear-on-ear-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Headphones with mic

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        For the love of music

        Everywhere you go!

        • 32mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Soft ear cushions
        • Flat folding

        Soft ear cushions so you can keep on listening

        Soft leather ear cushions so you can keep on listening to your favourite tracks.

        Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

        The light weight material used for the headband

        Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

        Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

        Noise isolation for pure music

        Soft cushions that smartly cover your ear to block out any ambient noise.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Steelspring headband for a flexible fit on your head

        The slim stainless steel headband is lightweight but resilient at the same time, so that it hugs your head securely while hardly adding any weight.

        32mm speaker drivers give you great sound with deep base

        32mm speaker drivers give you great sound with deep base

        Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

        The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          9 - 24 000  Hz
          Impedance
          24 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          40 mW
          Sensitivity
          104 dB
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0.681  kg
          Gross weight
          1.501  lb
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 71334 1
          Height
          8  inch
          Height
          20.4  cm
          Length
          9.8  inch
          Length
          24.9  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.318  kg
          Tare weight
          0.701  lb
          Width
          5  inch
          Width
          12.8  cm
          Nett weight
          0.363  kg
          Nett weight
          0.8  lb

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Depth
          3.6  cm
          Depth
          1.4  inch
          EAN
          69 25970 71334 4
          Gross weight
          0.171  kg
          Gross weight
          0.377  lb
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Height
          8.9  inch
          Nett weight
          0.267  lb
          Nett weight
          0.121  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.11  lb
          Tare weight
          0.05  kg
          Width
          6.8  inch
          Width
          17.2  cm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us