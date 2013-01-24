Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    PC Headset

    SHM1900/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Clear conversations, lightweight design Clear conversations, lightweight design Clear conversations, lightweight design
      -{discount-value}

      PC Headset

      SHM1900/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Clear conversations, lightweight design

      Philips SHM1900 are lightweight over-ear PC headsets that provide the ultimate in comfort. See all benefits

      PC Headset

      Clear conversations, lightweight design

      Philips SHM1900 are lightweight over-ear PC headsets that provide the ultimate in comfort. See all benefits

      Clear conversations, lightweight design

      Philips SHM1900 are lightweight over-ear PC headsets that provide the ultimate in comfort. See all benefits

      PC Headset

      Clear conversations, lightweight design

      Philips SHM1900 are lightweight over-ear PC headsets that provide the ultimate in comfort. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all speakers-headsets

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        PC Headset

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Clear conversations, lightweight design

        • Over-ear

        2-to-1 adapter works on PC and laptop

        Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.

        Mic placed in the ideal place for voice pickup

        Easily adjusted boom ensures the mic is always in the right place to pick up your voice.

        Over-ear style for ultimate comfort, fit and noise isolation

        Over-ear design for ultimate comfort and fit. The over-ear design also blocks outside noise for a high-intensity listening experience.

        Offers the best acoustics for clear, high quality sound

        The 40mm audio drivers offers the best acoustics for clear, high quality sound.

        Compatible with smartphones, tablets and laptops

        Compatible with smartphones, tablets and laptops.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Wearing style
          Headband

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          15 - 22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Microphone cartridge
          6 mm
          Sensitivity
          98 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Sensitivity microphone
          50-10000Hz; -42dB
          Magnet type
          Ferrite
          Mic and controls
          Adjustable boom mic and in-line volume control

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          2m
          Connector
          2 x 3.5 mm
          Type of cable
          Copper

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          19.5  cm
          Width
          17.5  cm
          Depth
          9.2  cm
          Weight
          0.2  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          24.3  cm
          Width
          17.5  cm
          Depth
          9.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.33  kg
          Nett weight
          0.221  kg
          Tare weight
          0.109  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 43654 4
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Height
          25  cm
          Width
          30.5  cm
          Length
          36.7  cm
          Gross weight
          2.41  kg
          Nett weight
          1.326  kg
          Tare weight
          1.084  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 43655 1
          Number of consumer packagings
          6

        • Accessories

          Included
          2-to-1 adapter

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us