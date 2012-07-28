I have been using this headset for many years now, the sound has always been good (keep in mind I'm not much of an audiophile) as well as the mic. It has had its fare share of issues though. For example, when it was brand new, or new-ish, it used to de-adjust de height of the headphones, which was really annoying to be honest. As well as with the mic, they would simply fall down. But, with a little bit of duct tape, both issues where resolved inmediatly. Apart from those issues of design (perhaps the reason of the low cost of this headset) it has been incredible, and very long lasting. Now, after some years of use (6 if I recall correctly), the left side has stopped working ( :'( ) and I'm thinking of buying this particular one again, that shows how much I love it.