2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHM7110U/97
Extra bass
This headband with hi-sensitivity mic delivers balanced sound and extra bass. Customise the ear cans via included patterns or use your own design. It comes with inline mute and volume control .
On-ear
White
You can customize your earcans with any of the 3 earcan patterns included or alternatively you can design your own pattern of choice
Extra soft cushions provide enhanced wearing comfort without feeling hot. The adjustable padded headband ensures a comfortable fit without feeling pressure
Despite being further away from your mouth, the high-sensitivity mini microphone still picks up your voice so others can hear you clearly
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Gajaen
22/02/2014
Malaysia
Feel for the mobile gamer/chatter/smartphone user
It's nice and powerful and very affordable. Also liked the cool customizable designs. Light weight and can be used for long hours. Easy for a spectacles user as well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM7110U PC Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM7110U PC Headset