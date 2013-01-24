Home
    PC Headset

    SHM7110U/97
    • Extra bass Extra bass Extra bass
      PC Headset

      SHM7110U/97
      Extra bass

      This headband with hi-sensitivity mic delivers balanced sound and extra bass. Customise the ear cans via included patterns or use your own design. It comes with inline mute and volume control . See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Extra bass

        Soft cushions for longer listening

        • On-ear
        • White
        Inline mute and volume control for quick adjustments

        Inline mute and volume control for quick adjustments

        Convenient inline mute and volume controls allow for quick adjustments

        Soft cushions for longer wearing comfort

        Soft cushions for longer wearing comfort

        Extra soft cushions of these Philips headphones provide enhanced wearing comfort without feeling hot. The adjustable padded headband ensures a comfortable fit without feeling pressure.

        Compatible with laptops, smartphones and tablets

        Compatible with laptops, smartphones and tablets

        Compatible with laptops, smartphones and tablets with 2 - 1 pin converter included.

        3 patterns included or option to use your design of choice

        You can customize your earcans with any of the 3 earcan patterns included or alternatively you can design your own pattern of choice

        Adjustable padded headband for perfect and comfortable fit

        Extra soft cushions provide enhanced wearing comfort without feeling hot. The adjustable padded headband ensures a comfortable fit without feeling pressure

        Hi-sensitivity mini mic

        Despite being further away from your mouth, the high-sensitivity mini microphone still picks up your voice so others can hear you clearly

        40mm drivers delivering extra bass

        Acoustically tuned 40mm neodymium drivers ensure balanced sound performance and solid bass

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          6,85  cm
          Height
          6,4  cm
          Depth
          3,2  cm
          Weight
          0,123  kg

        • Design

          Wearing style
          Headband

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          18 - 22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          100 mW
          Microphone cartridge
          4 mm
          Sensitivity
          110 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Sensitivity microphone
          20-10 000 Hz, -40 dB

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          2 m
          Connector
          2 x 3.5 mm
          Type of cable
          Copper
          Compatible with:
          laptops, smartphones and tablets

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Mute switch
          Yes

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          22,2  cm
          Width
          19,5  cm
          Depth
          7,5  cm
          Gross weight
          0,322  kg
          Nett weight
          0,123  kg
          Tare weight
          0,199  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 52444 9
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Dummy
          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 52445 6
          Gross weight
          2,162  kg
          Height
          20,5  cm
          Length
          42  cm
          Nett weight
          0,738  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Tare weight
          1,424  kg
          Width
          23,5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 58698 0
          Gross weight
          9,624  kg
          Height
          45  cm
          Length
          49  cm
          Nett weight
          2,952  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          6,672  kg
          Width
          43,7  cm

        • Accessories

          Included
          2-1 pin converter

