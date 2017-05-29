2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultra Lightweight + 6m TV cable
A lightweight headphone for long use, with a 6m cable extension for more freedom of movement and sitting area choice. In addition, bass beat vents provide rich deep sound.
On-ear
Silver
Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.
The light weight material used for the headband
This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Bollenger
29/05/2017
Australia
Simple and works as it should
Lightweight and easy to use. The sound is very clear and the adjustable volume is definitely a bonus. My mother in Law also loves them over her much larger pair, so I've given them to her and I'm here on the site making sure I get the same product. Don't often do reviews but this is a good product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Chris24
15/07/2016
Australia
This product is compact and is great
I use these headphones in bed overnight to combat tinnitus noises. I find listening to music etc helpful. These headphone are very compact and the inline volume control is perfect.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone