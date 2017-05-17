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Discontinued

Stereo Headphones

SHP2000/00

4.4

| (16) Reviews

Superb comfort and fully adjustable

Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening

See all benefits

For music, PC, TV

Superb comfort and fully adjustable

  • 40mm drivers/open-back

  • Over-ear

The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

Easy adjustable headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

A 2m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

16

Reviews

1

17/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect

My favourite headphones are Philips SPH 2000 and SPH 2500. First one is coloured black and have 2m cable. Second have 6m cable with volume regulation. SPH 2500 is coloured silver. Otherwise they are the same. Both have amazing frequency response when it is critical: Highs and Lows. That is the reason why even bad audio source can sound great trough this headphones. Wearing on head is pleasant and without fatique. And special advantage is very affordable price.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones

26/06/2022

Philippines

Philippines

My College Buddy

Although it seems some reviews say this headphone is bad, for me it wasn't, ngl, this thing lasted for five years to me, i bought this way back in 2017, and it died today (sad noises) the wire broke from being too old, which I believe is normal since it lasted for that long. but it saddens me cause i have no more monitor to use, BEST HEADPHONE I'VE SPENT.

Pros

Lasted than my past relationships, Trustworthy brand, the sound is good, very reliable, and very comfy

Cons

Low volume using windows (You really have to increase the volume)

This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones

Date of Use 2020-06-26

This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones

Date of Use 2020-06-26

22/06/2020

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

ของดีครับ

ชอบมากครับ คุณภาพเสียงดีกว่าตัวแพงๆของแบรนด์อื่นบางตัวด้วยซ้ำ เสียดายเลิกผลิตแล้ว

This review was made for SHP2000 หูฟังสเตอริโอ

This review was made for SHP2000 หูฟังสเตอริโอ

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