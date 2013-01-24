Home
    Stereo Headphones

    SHP2000/97
    Superb comfort and fully adjustable
      Stereo Headphones

      SHP2000/97
      Superb comfort and fully adjustable

      Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening

      Stereo Headphones

      Superb comfort and fully adjustable

      Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening See all benefits

      Superb comfort and fully adjustable

      Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening See all benefits

      Stereo Headphones

      Superb comfort and fully adjustable

      Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening See all benefits

        Superb comfort and fully adjustable

        For music, PC, TV

        • 40mm drivers/open-back
        • Over-ear

        The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

        Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

        Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

        The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

        A 2m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

        The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

        Easy adjustable headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

        The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

        Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

        The light weight material used for the headband

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Frequency response
          15 - 22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          96  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Frequency response
          10 - 23 000  Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          2  m
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Accessories

          Adaptor plug
          3.5 - 6.3  mm

        • Packaging Data

          12NC
          9082 100 07152
          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 94586 8
          Gross weight
          0.418
          Tare weight
          0.192
          Net weight
          0.226
          Length
          196
          Width
          107
          Height
          208

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          871089595736 6
          Quantity
          6
          Gross weight
          2.88
          Tare weight
          0.37
          Net weight
          2.51
          Length
          405
          Width
          333
          Height
          222

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 95735 9
          Quantity
          24
          Gross weight
          12.94
          Tare weight
          2.9
          Length
          681
          Width
          425
          Height
          469
          Net weight
          10

