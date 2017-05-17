2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP2000/97
Superb comfort and fully adjustable
Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening
40mm drivers/open-back
Over-ear
Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.
4.4
of 5
16
Reviews
SoundMaster
17/05/2017
United Kingdom
Perfect
My favourite headphones are Philips SPH 2000 and SPH 2500. First one is coloured black and have 2m cable. Second have 6m cable with volume regulation. SPH 2500 is coloured silver. Otherwise they are the same. Both have amazing frequency response when it is critical: Highs and Lows. That is the reason why even bad audio source can sound great trough this headphones. Wearing on head is pleasant and without fatique. And special advantage is very affordable price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
MarkJ44
26/06/2022
Philippines
My College Buddy
Although it seems some reviews say this headphone is bad, for me it wasn't, ngl, this thing lasted for five years to me, i bought this way back in 2017, and it died today (sad noises) the wire broke from being too old, which I believe is normal since it lasted for that long. but it saddens me cause i have no more monitor to use, BEST HEADPHONE I'VE SPENT.
Pros
Lasted than my past relationships, Trustworthy brand, the sound is good, very reliable, and very comfy
Cons
Low volume using windows (You really have to increase the volume)
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
Date of Use 2020-06-26
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
Date of Use 2020-06-26
perawatt
22/06/2020
ประเทศไทย
ของดีครับ
ชอบมากครับ คุณภาพเสียงดีกว่าตัวแพงๆของแบรนด์อื่นบางตัวด้วยซ้ำ เสียดายเลิกผลิตแล้ว
This review was made for SHP2000 หูฟังสเตอริโอ
This review was made for SHP2000 หูฟังสเตอริโอ