ActionFit
Sports in ear headphones
Tuned for sports
Customizable fit
ActionFit
Orange & White
Sweat proof
Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage
The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicon caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.
Cable clip
Clip helps fix cable securely
Keep track to your fitness regimen via free ActionFit app
Keep track of your fitness regimen with this smart, simple and free app - created by Philips just for you. The ActionFit app lets you create customized workouts that include time, distance and calorie goals - and you can even assign your favorite music to each target. Once you've completed your workout, use the app to share your results with friends on Twitter and Facebook. You'll need GPS for your distance and calorie goals, so download it for free from the App Store - and you're good to go!
Acoustics finely tuned to enhance the sporting experience - fuel for your workout
Ultra lightweight design
Ultra lightweight design for a comforable fit - designed for sports
A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
