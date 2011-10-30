  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    ActionFit

    Sports in ear headphones

    SHQ1000/98
    • Tuned for sports Tuned for sports Tuned for sports
    • Play Pause

      ActionFit Sports in ear headphones

      SHQ1000/98
      Overall Rating / 5

      Tuned for sports

      Constructed with water resistant materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $24.90

      ActionFit Sports in ear headphones

      Tuned for sports

      Constructed with water resistant materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast See all benefits

        ActionFit

        ActionFit

        Sports in ear headphones

        Tuned for sports

        Customizable fit

        • ActionFit
        • Orange & White
        Sweat proof

        Sweat proof

        Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage

        Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

        Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

        The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicon caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

        Cable clip

        Cable clip

        Clip helps fix cable securely

        Keep track to your fitness regimen via free ActionFit app

        Keep track to your fitness regimen via free ActionFit app

        Keep track of your fitness regimen with this smart, simple and free app - created by Philips just for you. The ActionFit app lets you create customized workouts that include time, distance and calorie goals - and you can even assign your favorite music to each target. Once you've completed your workout, use the app to share your results with friends on Twitter and Facebook. You'll need GPS for your distance and calorie goals, so download it for free from the App Store - and you're good to go!

        Bass thumping stereo sound - fuel for your workout

        Acoustics finely tuned to enhance the sporting experience - fuel for your workout

        Ultra lightweight design

        Ultra lightweight design for a comforable fit - designed for sports

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Frequency response
          30 - 20 000  Hz
          Speaker diameter
          13.5  mm
          Sensitivity
          110  dB
          Maximum power input
          10  mW
          Impedance
          16  ohm

        • Connectivity

          Type of cable
          OFC
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 53247 5
          Length
          39.2  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Width
          23.2  cm
          Gross weight
          2.357  kg
          Height
          25  cm
          Nett weight
          0.504  kg
          Tare weight
          1.853  kg

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          18.5  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Width
          10.5  cm
          Height
          10.4  cm
          Nett weight
          0.063  kg
          Gross weight
          0.247  kg
          Tare weight
          0.184  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 53246 8

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          3  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          87 12581 53245 1
          Gross weight
          0.064  kg
          Nett weight
          0.021  kg
          Tare weight
          0.043  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          1.85  cm
          Width
          3.35  cm
          Depth
          1.65  cm
          Weight
          0.021  kg

        • Accessories

          Included
          transport case

        What's in the box?

        Packaging photograph

        Other items in the box

        • Caps
        • Pouch
        • Cable clip
        • plug

