    ActionFit

    Sports headphones with mic

    SHQ1405BL/00
    PUSH YOUR LIMITS
      ActionFit Sports headphones with mic

      SHQ1405BL/00
      PUSH YOUR LIMITS

      Philips Actionfit RunWild sports headphones push you to a new personal best. Feather-light and waterproof, with a customizable fit. Meanwhile high-power drivers deliver deep bass to keep your body moving. See all benefits

      ActionFit Sports headphones with mic

      PUSH YOUR LIMITS

      PUSH YOUR LIMITS

      ActionFit Sports headphones with mic

      PUSH YOUR LIMITS

        PUSH YOUR LIMITS

        Customizable fit sports earbuds

        • Best for outdoor use
        • Sweat/ water proof
        • Earbud
        Open acoustic design lets you be aware of your surroundings

        Open acoustic design lets you be aware of your surroundings

        These ActionFit headphones do not block out sound, so you can keep aware of your environment and stay safe, especially when exercising outdoors. An open acoustic platform provides quality sound without masking the world around you.

        Personalize your fit with ear hook, fin or earbud styles

        Personalize your fit with ear hook, fin or earbud styles

        Personalize your fit. Choose between earhook, fins or earbud styles to keep the headphones firmly in your ear, so you can keep on moving.

        Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

        Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

        Enjoy quality sound that doesn't block out the world around you. The open acoustic design lets ambient sound in, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and stay safer exercising in the outdoors.

        Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is protected against tearing and breaking, withstanding extreme workouts.

        High performance sound pushes you further

        High performance sound pushes you further

        13.6mm drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

        Ideal for intense workouts with IPX4 water resistance

        Ideal for intense workouts with IPX4 water resistance

        Don't be afraid to break a sweat, or venture into the elements. With an IPX4 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.

        Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

        Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

        A cable clip keeps the wires out of your way while you push yourself harder.

        Extreme comfort for training: 4.69gm ultralight headphones

        Extreme comfort for training: 4.69gm ultralight headphones

        Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 4.69gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you're working out - just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

        Control your music and pick up calls while training

        Control your music and pick up calls while training

        Stay connected. The built-in microphone and track controls (IPX2) allow you to change music or pick up calls quickly and easily while you train.

        Washable after workouts

        Constructed with waterproof materials allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          15 - 22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Sensitivity
          107 dB
          Maximum power input
          10 mW
          Speaker diameter
          13.6 mm
          Acoustic system
          Semi-closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium

        • Connectivity

          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Finishing of connector
          Gold plated

        • Accessories

          Detachable earbuds
          1 pair
          Detachable earfins
          1 pair
          Detachable earhook
          1 pair
          Cable management
          Cable clip

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.12  kg
          Gross weight
          0.265  lb
          GTIN
          2 69 25970 70957 0
          Height
          2.4  inch
          Height
          6  cm
          Length
          7.1  inch
          Length
          18.1  cm
          Nett weight
          0.0393  kg
          Nett weight
          0.087  lb
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.0807  kg
          Tare weight
          0.178  lb
          Width
          3.2  inch
          Width
          8.2  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.191  kg
          Gross weight
          2.626  lb
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 70957 3
          Height
          6.3  inch
          Height
          16  cm
          Length
          13.9  inch
          Length
          35.3  cm
          Nett weight
          0.3144  kg
          Nett weight
          0.693  lb
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          0.8766  kg
          Tare weight
          1.933  lb
          Width
          7.8  inch
          Width
          19.9  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Depth
          1  inch
          EAN
          69 25970 70957 6
          Gross weight
          0.0322  kg
          Gross weight
          0.071  lb
          Height
          17.3  cm
          Height
          6.8  inch
          Nett weight
          0.029  lb
          Nett weight
          0.0131  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.042  lb
          Tare weight
          0.0191  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          2  inch
          Width
          5  cm

