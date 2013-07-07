  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    ActionFit

    Sports in ear headphones

    SHQ2200PK/98
    Tuned for Sports
      ActionFit Sports in ear headphones

      SHQ2200PK/98
      Tuned for Sports

      With its unique, patented adjustable ear hook, the SHQ2200 lets you focus on whatever workout you're doing, without losing your motivation. These headphones stay in, no matter what - with great sound to keep you going.

      ActionFit Sports in ear headphones

      Tuned for Sports

      With its unique, patented adjustable ear hook, the SHQ2200 lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing your motivation. These headphones stay in, no matter what - with great sound to keep you going. See all benefits

        ActionFit

        ActionFit

        Sports in ear headphones

        Tuned for Sports

        With adjustable earhook for secure fit

        • ActionFit
        • Pink
        Patented adjustable ear hook for a secure fit

        Patented adjustable ear hook for a secure fit

        With its patented adjustable ear hook, ActionFit headphones ensure the ultimate fit that’s secure yet comfortable. Just hook the headphones on to your ears and slide the adjustable hook up or down to snugly fit your ear just so. Now you’re all set to conquer any workout or terrain – your headphones are staying on, no matter what.

        Anti-slip rubber ear caps keep the headphone in - always

        Anti-slip rubber ear caps keep the headphone in - always

        Your ActionFit headphones are crafted from high-grade anti-slip rubber, which means that once you slip them into your ears, they’ll stay there securely and comfortably – no matter how long or strenuous your workout.

        Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.

        Sweat resistant and rain proof – ideal for any workout

        Sweat resistant and rain proof – ideal for any workout

        ActionFit headphones are specially designed for any active lifestyle. Whatever your sports or workout preference, your headphones can handle the heat, wet and sweat! Crafted with premium water-resistant materials, your headphones are comfortable sweat- and rain-proof.

        8gm headphones for superb fit and ultra lightweight comfort

        8gm headphones for superb fit and ultra lightweight comfort

        Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 8gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you’re working out – just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

        3 choices of ear cap sizes for optimal fit

        3 choices of ear cap sizes for optimal fit

        Reflective stopper in the cable

        Reflective stopper in the cable

        13.6mm drivers deliver powerful sound

        13.6mm drivers deliver powerful sound

        Cable clip and protective pouch for easy use and storage

        ActionFit headphones come with its own clip and pouch for easy cable management and safe storage. Enjoy a tangle-free workout with the clip, then stash your headphones in the breathable pouch. Don't sweat it!

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Sensitivity
          106  dB
          Maximum power input
          10  mW
          Speaker diameter
          13.6  mm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Type of cable
          OFC
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.0  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated

        • Accessories

          Included
          transport case
          Cable management
          Cable clip

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          2.4  cm
          Height
          6.35  cm
          Weight
          0.022  kg
          Width
          3.95  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.5  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.022  kg
          Gross weight
          0.06  kg
          Tare weight
          0.038  kg
          EAN
          69 23410 72075 4
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          18  cm
          Width
          8.2  cm
          Height
          10.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.066  kg
          Gross weight
          0.213  kg
          Tare weight
          0.147  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 72075 8
          Number of consumer packagings
          3

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          38  cm
          Width
          18.1  cm
          Height
          24.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.528  kg
          Gross weight
          1.987  kg
          Tare weight
          1.459  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 72075 1
          Number of consumer packagings
          24

