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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

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  • Single product shot
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  • Alternative product photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Sports headphones

SHQ2400CL/00

PUSH YOUR LIMITS

Philips Actionfit DigDeep sports headphones stay firmly in your ears so you can stay focused on your workout. With a unique stability ring for a more secure fit, your music stays locked in, to keep you in the zone.

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In-ear sports headphones

PUSH YOUR LIMITS

  • Best for indoor use

  • Sweat/ water proof

  • In Ear

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

Your ActionFit headphones come with 3 pairs of ear tips of different sizes, so you get the best possible fit.

High performance sound pushes you further

High performance sound pushes you further

8.6mm drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

Get immersed in your workout with noise isolation

Get immersed in your workout with noise isolation

In-ear headphones create a tight seal in the ear canal, resulting in a high-impact noise isolation effect. Meanwhile ergonomic acoustic tubes ensure an optimal fit.

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