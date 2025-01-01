2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ2400CL/00
PUSH YOUR LIMITS
Philips Actionfit DigDeep sports headphones stay firmly in your ears so you can stay focused on your workout. With a unique stability ring for a more secure fit, your music stays locked in, to keep you in the zone.
Best for indoor use
Sweat/ water proof
In Ear
Your ActionFit headphones come with 3 pairs of ear tips of different sizes, so you get the best possible fit.
8.6mm drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.
In-ear headphones create a tight seal in the ear canal, resulting in a high-impact noise isolation effect. Meanwhile ergonomic acoustic tubes ensure an optimal fit.
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