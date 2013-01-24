Home
      PUSH YOUR LIMITS

      Philips Actionfit DigDeep sports headphones stay firmly in your ears so you can stay focused on your workout. With a unique stability ring for a more secure fit, your music stays locked in, to keep you in the zone.

        PUSH YOUR LIMITS

        In-ear sports headphones

        • Best for indoor use
        • Sweat/ water proof
        • In Ear
        3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

        3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

        Your ActionFit headphones come with 3 pairs of ear tips of different sizes, so you get the best possible fit.

        High performance sound pushes you further

        High performance sound pushes you further

        8.6mm drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

        Get immersed in your workout with noise isolation

        Get immersed in your workout with noise isolation

        In-ear headphones create a tight seal in the ear canal, resulting in a high-impact noise isolation effect. Meanwhile ergonomic acoustic tubes ensure an optimal fit.

        Stability ring creates a more secure fit in the ear

        Stability ring creates a more secure fit in the ear

        No dropouts. A rubberized stability ring on the headphones¡¦ housing locks them in place in your ears.

        Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

        Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

        A cable clip keeps the wires out of your way while you push yourself harder.

        Extreme comfort for training: 4.3gm ultra light headphones

        Extreme comfort for training: 4.3gm ultra light headphones

        Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 4.3gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you're working out - just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

        Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Your ActionFit headphones are designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments - and workouts.

        Ideal for intense workouts with IPX4 water resistance

        Ideal for intense workouts with IPX4 water resistance

        Don't be afraid to break a sweat, or venture into the elements. With an IPX4 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.

        Washable after workouts

        Constructed with waterproof materials allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          PET
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Maximum power input
          20  mW
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Frequency response
          7 - 24 000  Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated

        • Accessories

          Eartips
          3 sizes S,M,L
          Cable management
          Cable clip

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.265  lb
          Gross weight
          0.12  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 25970 70962 4
          Height
          6  cm
          Height
          2.4  inch
          Length
          18.1  cm
          Length
          7.1  inch
          Nett weight
          0.087  lb
          Nett weight
          0.0393  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.0807  kg
          Tare weight
          0.178  lb
          Width
          8.2  cm
          Width
          3.2  inch

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          2.626  lb
          Gross weight
          1.191  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 70962 7
          Height
          16  cm
          Height
          6.3  inch
          Length
          35.3  cm
          Length
          13.9  inch
          Nett weight
          0.693  lb
          Nett weight
          0.3144  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          0.8766  kg
          Tare weight
          1.933  lb
          Width
          19.9  cm
          Width
          7.8  inch

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Depth
          1  inch
          EAN
          69 25970 70962 0
          Gross weight
          0.0322  kg
          Gross weight
          0.071  lb
          Height
          17.3  cm
          Height
          6.8  inch
          Nett weight
          0.029  lb
          Nett weight
          0.0131  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.042  lb
          Tare weight
          0.0191  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          5  cm
          Width
          2  inch

