  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    ActionFit

    Sports earhook headphones

    SHQ3000/98
    Find support for this product
    • Tuned for sports Tuned for sports Tuned for sports
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      ActionFit Sports earhook headphones

      SHQ3000/98
      Overall Rating / 5

      Tuned for sports

      Constructed with water proof materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $44.90

      ActionFit Sports earhook headphones

      Tuned for sports

      Constructed with water proof materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Sports and running headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        ActionFit

        ActionFit

        Sports earhook headphones

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Tuned for sports

        Adjustable fit

        • ActionFit
        • Orange & Grey
        Washable

        Washable

        Constructed with water proof materials allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water

        Sweat proof

        Sweat proof

        Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage

        Customizable ear hooks

        Customizable ear hooks

        Customizable ear hooks for enhanced fit - designed for sports

        Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

        Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

        The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicon caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

        Cable clip

        Cable clip

        Clip helps fix cable securely

        Sound Isolation headphones to minimize environmental noise

        Sound Isolation headphones to minimize environmental noise

        With sound isolation, you will hear and enjoy greater music details at a lower volume than is possible with normal headphones. Based on thorough understanding of the human ear canal anatomy, the sound isolation earphone’s angled acoustic design creates a perfect seal between the ambient sound source and the ear canal, thus eliminating unwanted background noise while delivering sound directly to your ears. Even at a moderate volume setting, you can still discern music details without noise distractions from the environment. Earphone sleeves are available in three sizes to provide the best fit.

        Keep track to your fitness regimen via free ActionFit app

        Keep track to your fitness regimen via free ActionFit app

        Keep track of your fitness regimen with this smart, simple and free app - created by Philips just for you. The ActionFit app lets you create customized workouts that include time, distance and calorie goals - and you can even assign your favorite music to each target. Once you've completed your workout, use the app to share your results with friends on Twitter and Facebook. You'll need GPS for your distance and calorie goals, so download it for free from the App Store - and you're good to go!

        Bass thumping stereo sound - fuel for your workout

        Acoustics finely tuned to enhance the sporting experience - fuel for your workout

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Frequency response
          15 - 22 000  Hz
          Speaker diameter
          9  mm
          Sensitivity
          102  dB
          Maximum power input
          20  mW
          Impedance
          16  ohm

        • Connectivity

          Type of cable
          OFC
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 53244 4
          Length
          38.8  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Width
          25.6  cm
          Gross weight
          2.464  kg
          Height
          24.8  cm
          Nett weight
          0.552  kg
          Tare weight
          1.912  kg

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          18.3  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Width
          11.7  cm
          Height
          10.4  cm
          Nett weight
          0.069  kg
          Gross weight
          0.258  kg
          Tare weight
          0.189  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 53250 5

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Box
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          3.5  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          87 12581 53243 7
          Gross weight
          0.07  kg
          Nett weight
          0.023  kg
          Tare weight
          0.047  kg

        • Accessories

          Included
          transport case

        What's in the box?

        Packaging photograph

        Other items in the box

        • Caps
        • Case
        • Cable clip
        • plug

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.