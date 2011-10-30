ActionFit Sports neck band headphones SHQ4000/98
ActionFit Sports neck band headphones SHQ4000/98
Tuned for sports
Constructed with water proof materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast
See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Suggested retail price: $54.90
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
ActionFit Sports neck band headphones
Tuned for sports
Constructed with water proof materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast
See all benefits
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free All your needs covered in one purchase Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
Add accessories
ActionFit
Sports neck band headphones
- {discount-value}
Tuned for sports Secure fit Washable
Constructed with water proof materials allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water
Sweat proof
Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage
Cable clip
Clip helps fix cable securely
Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears
The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicon caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.
Bass thumping stereo sound - fuel for your workout
Acoustics finely tuned to enhance the sporting experience - fuel for your workout
Flexible lightweight neckband
Flexible lightweight neckband for ultimate fit - designed for sports
A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Sound
Diaphragm
Mylar dome Frequency response
15 - 22 000
Hz Impedance
16
ohm Magnet type
Neodymium Maximum power input
20
mW Sensitivity
102
dB Speaker diameter
9
mm Type
Dynamic Voice coil
CCAW
Connectivity
Cable Connection
single sided Cable length
1.2
m Connector
3.5
mm Finishing of connector
gold-plated Type of cable
OFC
Accessories
Included
transport case
Packaging dimensions
Height
19.5
cm Width
19.5
cm Depth
4.5
cm Nett weight
0.032
kg Gross weight
0.156
kg Tare weight
0.124
kg EAN
87 12581 53248 2 Number of products included
1 Packaging type
Box
Inner Carton
Length
21.5
cm Width
14.5
cm Height
20.5
cm Nett weight
0.096
kg Gross weight
0.559
kg Tare weight
0.463
kg EAN
87 12581 53249 9 Number of consumer packagings
3
Outer Carton
Length
45.5
cm Width
31.5
cm Height
44.5
cm Nett weight
0.768
kg Gross weight
5.189
kg Tare weight
4.421
kg EAN
87 12581 58677 5 Number of consumer packagings
24
See all specifications See less specifications
What's in the box? Other items in the box Caps Cable clip plug Pouch
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
Add product
Add product
Add product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.