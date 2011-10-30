  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Tuned for sports

      Constructed with water proof materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast

        Tuned for sports

        Secure fit

        • ActionFit
        • Orange & Grey
        Washable

        Washable

        Constructed with water proof materials allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water

        Sweat proof

        Sweat proof

        Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage

        Cable clip

        Cable clip

        Clip helps fix cable securely

        Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

        Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

        The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicon caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

        Bass thumping stereo sound - fuel for your workout

        Acoustics finely tuned to enhance the sporting experience - fuel for your workout

        Flexible lightweight neckband

        Flexible lightweight neckband for ultimate fit - designed for sports

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          15 - 22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          20  mW
          Sensitivity
          102  dB
          Speaker diameter
          9  mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          single sided
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Accessories

          Included
          transport case

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          19.5  cm
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          4.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.032  kg
          Gross weight
          0.156  kg
          Tare weight
          0.124  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 53248 2
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Box

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          21.5  cm
          Width
          14.5  cm
          Height
          20.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.096  kg
          Gross weight
          0.559  kg
          Tare weight
          0.463  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 53249 9
          Number of consumer packagings
          3

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          45.5  cm
          Width
          31.5  cm
          Height
          44.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.768  kg
          Gross weight
          5.189  kg
          Tare weight
          4.421  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 58677 5
          Number of consumer packagings
          24

        What's in the box?

        Packaging photograph - highres 1447x756

        Other items in the box

        • Caps
        • Cable clip
        • plug
        • Pouch

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

