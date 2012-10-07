  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      The featherweight SHQ4200 Headphone is crafted from ultra light, flexible and sweat-resistant rubber, ensuring a perfect fit that you won’t want to take it off after your workout. Plus, superb deep bass sound keeps you motivated - always. See all benefits

      The featherweight SHQ4200 Headphone is crafted from ultra light, flexible and sweat-resistant rubber, ensuring a perfect fit that you won't want to take it off after your workout. Plus, superb deep bass sound keeps you motivated - always.

        Lightweight and flexible for secure fit

        • ActionFit
        • Orange & Grey
        Excellent sound generated by 9mm drivers

        ActionFit headphones boast finely tuned 9mm drivers that are specifically designed to generate excellent sound. Sound so pristine and powerful that you’ll easily immerse in your workout – and get the most out of your music and moves.

        Flexible neckband auto-adjusts to your head for perfect fit

        The neckband of your ActionFit headphones is crafted with supple spring-wire that is designed to fit you naturally and optimally. Its lightweight rubberized earhooks and elastic rubber neckband feel secure yet comfortable throughout any workout.

        Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.

        Powerful bass to boost motivation

        There’s nothing better than a solid groove to get you into your workout rhythm. With ActionFit headphones, your grooves are powered by superbly deep and dynamic bass that will boost any routine, letting you take it to a higher level.

        Ultrasoft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

        Your ActionFit headphones come with ultrasoft silicon ear caps that are specially designed to sit snugly in your ears. They’re so comfortable that you may never want to take them out.

        Sweat resistant and rain proof – ideal for any workout

        ActionFit headphones are specially designed for any active lifestyle. Whatever your sports or workout preference, your headphones can handle the heat, wet and sweat! Crafted with premium water-resistant materials, your headphones are comfortable sweat- and rain-proof.

        8gm headphones for superb fit and ultra lightweight comfort

        Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 8gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you’re working out – just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

        3 choices of ear cap sizes for optimal fit

        Reflective stopper in the cable

        Cable clip and protective pouch for easy use and storage

        ActionFit headphones come with its own clip and pouch for easy cable management and safe storage. Enjoy a tangle-free workout with the clip, then stash your headphones in the breathable pouch. Don't sweat it!

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 23410 71706 8
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Dummy
          Depth
          4,5  cm
          Gross weight
          0,116  kg
          Height
          20  cm
          Nett weight
          0,029  kg
          Tare weight
          0,087  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Width
          19,5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71706 5
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Gross weight
          0,51  kg
          Height
          20,8  cm
          Length
          21,5  cm
          Nett weight
          0,087  kg
          Tare weight
          0,423  kg
          Width
          15,8  cm

        • Accessories

          Included
          transport case

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          single sided
          Cable length
          1.0  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          4  cm
          Height
          13  cm
          Weight
          0,029  kg
          Width
          12  cm

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          15 - 22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          20  mW
          Sensitivity
          102  dB
          Speaker diameter
          9  mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Acoustic system
          Closed

