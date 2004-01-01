  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Robust and ergonomic, the ultralight ActionFit SHQ5200 Headphone is designed for the most demanding workouts. 40mm neodymium drivers ensure powerful bass while open acoustics and detachable ear cushions always keep you comfy, dry and cool.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Robust and ergonomic, the ultralight ActionFit SHQ5200 Headphone is designed for the most demanding workouts. 40mm neodymium drivers ensure powerful bass while open acoustics and detachable ear cushions always keep you comfy, dry and cool.

        Tuned for Sports

        Non-slip, secure fit with silicone grip

        • ActionFit
        • On-ear
        • Orange & Black
        40mm neodynium drivers for mega bass and fueled performance

        40mm neodynium drivers for mega bass and fueled performance

        Get into your groove with music that packs a solid punch, thanks to powerful 40mm neodymium drivers that pump out mega deep and dynamic bass. Your ActionFit headphones are designed to fuel your workout performance – no matter how demanding. Experience a vividly moving sound experience, whatever your workout and wherever you go.

        Detachable, washable ear cushions keep you cool and dry

        Detachable, washable ear cushions keep you cool and dry

        Go ahead and sweat it out – your ActionFit SHQ5200 headphone feature unique ear cushions that are covered by a moisture wicking fabric that keeps you comfortable, cool and dry throughout your workout. Just detach the cushions for a wash after several uses and they’ll be as good as new.

        Non-slip headband with silicon grip lets you move freely

        Non-slip headband with silicon grip lets you move freely

        The ActionFit SHQ5200 headphones feature a specially designed headband that fits securely throughout your toughest workout. Its non-slip headband is built with an innovative silicon grip that ensure sufficient contact points on your head, preventing any side-slips or front-back pendulum effects while you move freely during your workout.

        Open acoustic design keeps you alert to your surroundings

        Open acoustic design keeps you alert to your surroundings

        For your safety, your ActionFit headphones allow you to be aware of your environment – especially when exercising outdoors. Its open acoustic platform lets you discern what is happening around you while still enjoying your music fully.

        Snug-fit headband optimally fits any ear contour

        Snug-fit headband optimally fits any ear contour

        Your ActionFit headphone features a discreetly designed snug-fit headband with ergonomic ear cups that are stringently tested to fit all ears – no matter what shape and size – comfortably and perfectly.

        Ultra lightweight 99gm headphones for superb fit and comfort

        Weighing in at a lean 99gms, the ActionFit SHQ5200 is one of the lightest headphones on the market. Its efficiently engineered architecture features individual parts that are specifically designed to achieve a precise balance of ergonomic structure and comfortable weight. The headband frame is made of high-grade polypropylene, ensuring a consistently firm grip and discreetly stylish fit.

        Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Frequency response
          18 - 21 000  Hz
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Sensitivity
          101  dB
          Maximum power input
          40  mW
          Impedance
          32  ohm

        • Connectivity

          Type of cable
          Kevlar cable
          Cable Connection
          one-sided
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          24.5  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Width
          21  cm
          Gross weight
          1  kg
          Height
          22.8  cm
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71939 7
          Nett weight
          0.366  kg
          Tare weight
          0.634  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          22.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          7.5  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          69 23410 71939 0
          Gross weight
          0.258  kg
          Nett weight
          0.122  kg
          Tare weight
          0.136  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          19.2  cm
          Width
          14  cm
          Depth
          5.6  cm
          Weight
          0.102  kg

        • Accessories

          Included
          protective pouch

