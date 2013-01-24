Search terms
PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
Get ready to beat your personal best with Philips Actionfit WirelessFreedom sports headphones. Secure fitting, waterproof and wire-free, they offer multiple wearing styles for optimal comfort and pump out deep bass to keep your body moving. See all benefits
Bluetooth® sports headphones
Personalize your fit. Choose between earhook, fins or earbud styles to keep the headphones firmly in your ear, so you can keep on moving.
Enjoy quality sound that doesn't block out the world around you. The open acoustic design lets ambient sound in, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and stay safer exercising in the outdoors.
Bluetooth technology provides hassle-free wireless music.
Your ActionFit headphones are designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments - and workouts.
Built to perform. The 13.6 mm drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to achieve your objectives.
Stay focused. The secure fit means you don't need to worry about headphones falling out, and thanks to the lightweight design you'll barely notice them on your ears.
A magnetic cable clip keeps the cable secure without bouncing while you push yourself harder.
Don't be afraid to break a sweat. With an IPX2 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.
Keep your headphones safe in the breathable pouch for quick access and easy portability.
Connectivity
Power
Sound
Convenience
Accessories
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions