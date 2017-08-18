2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ7900CL/00
PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
Get ready to beat your personal best with Philips Actionfit WirelessFreedom sports headphones. Secure fitting, waterproof and wire-free, they offer multiple wearing styles for optimal comfort and pump out deep bass to keep your body moving.
For indoors and outdoors
Bluetooth®
Sweat proof
Flat cable
A magnetic cable clip keeps the cable secure without bouncing while you push yourself harder.
Don't be afraid to break a sweat. With an IPX2 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.
Keep your headphones safe in the breathable pouch for quick access and easy portability.
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
chris38
18/08/2017
United Kingdom
never had an issue with pairing to any device
This is the only headphones that actually fit my ears properly and do not fall. Sounds is Ok not the best but very good and clear. The only issue I have is with the microphone and the noise cancelation when you are outside.
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
Nahoodu
18/08/2017
United Kingdom
never had an issue with pairing to any device
This is the only headphones that actually fit my ears properly and do not fall. Sounds is Ok not the best but very good and clear. The only issue I have is with the microphone and the noise cancelation when you are outside.
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
Griff
16/09/2019
Australia
Perfect for running or in the gym
I love these headphones and use them often. I can get really sweaty and the ear buds don’t fall out or affect the sound. I can easily take phone calls as well. Unfortunately after 18 months they will not charge anymore I’ve tried everything but they won’t turn on or charge. I hope others get a better run from their headphones and mine were just a dodgy battery.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
Actual results may vary