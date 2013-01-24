  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Earhook Headphones with mic

    SHS3305BK/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Secure fit Secure fit Secure fit
      -{discount-value}

      Earhook Headphones with mic

      SHS3305BK/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Secure fit

      Ultra-comfortable for active use, these ergonomic earhook headphones bring fantastic quality music reproduction straight to your ears. The integrated mic pics up your voice clearly. See all benefits

      Earhook Headphones with mic

      Secure fit

      Ultra-comfortable for active use, these ergonomic earhook headphones bring fantastic quality music reproduction straight to your ears. The integrated mic pics up your voice clearly. See all benefits

      Secure fit

      Ultra-comfortable for active use, these ergonomic earhook headphones bring fantastic quality music reproduction straight to your ears. The integrated mic pics up your voice clearly. See all benefits

      Earhook Headphones with mic

      Secure fit

      Ultra-comfortable for active use, these ergonomic earhook headphones bring fantastic quality music reproduction straight to your ears. The integrated mic pics up your voice clearly. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Sports and running headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Earhook Headphones with mic

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Secure fit

        Flexible earhook fits all ears

        • 15mm drivers/open-back
        • Earhook
        15mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

        15mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

        Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

        Integrated microphone & call button

        Integrated microphone & call button

        With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

        Bass pipe emphasizes low tones for a clear, realistic sound

        Thanks to an acoustically-tuned air channel that turbo-charges the bass notes, you enjoy fantastic realism and a truly involved listening experience.

        Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

        Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

        3D flexible earhook ensures secure fit in all ear sizes

        This 3D earhook is both soft and flexible, so it stays comfortably in place when you're active or enjoying your music on the move.

        Ergonomically-shaped headphone enhances user comfort

        This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

        Contoured earhook increase wearing comfort and stability

        The earhook stays put behind your ear even when you're on the move, keeping the earphone comfortably in place and sounding great. is the part contacting the back of your ears and keep the headphones on your ears

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Stays comfortably in your ear when you are on the move

        Whether you are out running, cycling or taking part in any active pastime, this headphone will stays comfortably in your ear.

        Extremely durable construction extends product life

        Thanks to being designed to take the knocks of rough use and being made from strong materials, you can be sure of an extra long product life.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          copper
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          100  dB
          Speaker diameter
          15  mm
          Maximum power input
          5  mW
          Impedance
          16  ohm

        • Connectivity

          Type of cable
          OFC
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, asymmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone

        • Convenience

          Wearing Style
          Earhook

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.1812  kg
          Height
          11  cm
          Length
          18.2  cm
          Nett weight
          0.0525  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.1287  kg
          Width
          8.6  cm
          GTIN
          2 69 51613 99202 3

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.68  kg
          Height
          23.2  cm
          Length
          35.4  cm
          Nett weight
          0.42  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          1.26  kg
          Width
          19.2  cm
          GTIN
          1 69 51613 99202 6

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.6  cm
          Gross weight
          0.047  kg
          Height
          17  cm
          Nett weight
          0.0175  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.0295  kg
          Width
          9.5  cm
          EAN
          69 51613 99202 9

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us