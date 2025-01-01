2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHS3305BK/10
Secure fit
Ultra-comfortable for active use, these ergonomic earhook headphones bring fantastic quality music reproduction straight to your ears. The integrated mic pics up your voice clearly.
15mm drivers/open-back
Earhook
Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.
This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.
This 3D earhook is both soft and flexible, so it stays comfortably in place when you're active or enjoying your music on the move.
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