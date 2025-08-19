Fast, accurate, and exciting, all you need for gaming. The split design G304 gaming mouse, with 6 buttons, and very high accuracy will help you edge out the competition. Ambiglow lighting adds an exciting match to your system.
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Momentum
Wired gaming mouse with Ambiglow
Total
recurring payment
Get in the moment
Ambiglow multi-color
Up to 2000 dpi (adjustable)
6 buttons
Return rate (Polling rate): 500Hz
Adjustable DPI up to 2000 DPI for fine movements
Up-to 5 Million click lifespan
Braided cord for a longer lasting upgraded look
Looks to match your rig with 7-way lighting effects
Six programmable buttons for customization
Dial-in your mouse with your most used commands a click away. This gaming mouse features programmable buttons to your most used shortcuts and commands to react and navigate with lightning speed and precision.
Technical Specifications
OS/System Requirements
System Requirements
Microsoft Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 or later; Linux; Mac OS
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