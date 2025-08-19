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    • Get in the moment Get in the moment Get in the moment

      Momentum Wired gaming mouse with Ambiglow

      SPK9304/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Get in the moment

      Fast, accurate, and exciting, all you need for gaming. The split design G304 gaming mouse, with 6 buttons, and very high accuracy will help you edge out the competition. Ambiglow lighting adds an exciting match to your system.

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      Momentum

      Wired gaming mouse with Ambiglow

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      Get in the moment

      • Ambiglow multi-color
      • Up to 2000 dpi (adjustable)
      • 6 buttons
      Return rate (Polling rate): 500Hz

      Return rate (Polling rate): 500Hz

      Adjustable DPI up to 2000 DPI for fine movements

      Adjustable DPI up to 2000 DPI for fine movements

      Up-to 5 Million click lifespan

      Up-to 5 Million click lifespan

      Braided cord for a longer lasting upgraded look

      Braided cord for a longer lasting upgraded look

      Looks to match your rig with 7-way lighting effects

      Looks to match your rig with 7-way lighting effects

      Six programmable buttons for customization

      Dial-in your mouse with your most used commands a click away. This gaming mouse features programmable buttons to your most used shortcuts and commands to react and navigate with lightning speed and precision.

      Technical Specifications

      • OS/System Requirements

        System Requirements
        Microsoft Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 or later; Linux; Mac OS

      • Physical Dimensions

        Dimensions (LxWxH)
        126.54 x 65.01 x 40.72 mm
        Weight
        144±5 g

      • Technical specifications

        Buttons
        6 buttons
        Coating Type
        Matte
        Connectivity
        USB 2.0 wired
        Design Type
        Ergonomic design
        Driver Requirement
        Driver-free
        Frames Per Second
        4000 FPS
        Lighting Effect Type
        7-way Ambiglow lighting
        Optical Sensor Precision
        DPI:800-1200-1600-2000
        Polling Rate
        125 Hz
        Product Type
        High performance gaming mouse with Ambiglow
        Key Lifespan
        5 Million

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