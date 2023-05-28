  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    True Wireless Headphones

    TAA5508BK/00
    Your workout essential
      True Wireless Headphones

      TAA5508BK/00
      Your workout essential

      Gym to street, these noise canceling true wireless sports headphones will motivate your moves! Music and podcasts sound great, and you’ll be heard clearly if you stop to take a call. A reliable in-ear fit keeps the earbuds nicely in place. See all benefits

        Your workout essential

        • Detailed, natural sound
        • Noise Canceling Pro
        • Clearer calls on the go
        • Reliable in-ear fit
        Immerse freely. Noise Canceling Pro

        Immerse freely. Noise Canceling Pro

        Busy gym? Windy park? Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If your run takes you near busy roads, you can tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode and let outside sounds in.

        Clearer calls on the go. They'll hear you, not the noise

        Clearer calls on the go. They'll hear you, not the noise

        When you're on a call, a dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while an AI algorithm removes background noise from the world around you. The person you're speaking to will hear you, not the traffic or the chatter of people standing next to you!

        Better connectivity and sound. Next-generation Bluetooth

        Better connectivity and sound. Next-generation Bluetooth

        These earbuds will work with devices that support Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec to give you a steadier connection and noticeably better sound. The sound won't dip if you're streaming music or taking calls in built-up areas, and there's virtually no lag if watching movies or gaming.

        Get out there. IPX5 water resistant

        Get out there. IPX5 water resistant

        An IPX5 rating means these headphones don't mind a drop of rain or a downpour, so they'll never give you an excuse to stay on the couch! If you get a sweat on in the gym, the headphones won't mind that either.

        No worries. Up to 28 hours play time with the case

        No worries. Up to 28 hours play time with the case

        Don't want to worry about daily charging? You get 7 hours play time and an extra 21 hours from the small charging case. Pop the earbuds back in and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours: if you need a quick boost, just 5 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged via USB-C.

        Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature

        Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature

        Go big on the tunes that get you going! You get detailed, energizing sound with rich bass as the graphene-coated drivers reproduce every sparkling high and weighty low. Android or iOS, you'll enjoy all the immersion you need to keep your energy up.

        Reliable in-ear fit. Move it, don't lose it

        Doesn't matter how you move, these buds stay put. The silicone ear-tips feature a textured grip pattern, which helps the earbuds stay in your ears and makes them easy to hold with sweaty hands. The surface of the earbuds is reflective, which can help with visibility at night.

        Philips Headphones app. Control noise canceling and more

        You can use the Philips Headphones app to customize noise canceling, turn auto wind noise reduction off, and adjust the level of transparency when using Awareness Mode. An equalizer lets you fine-tune your sounds, and you can keep your headphone's software up to date via the app too.

        Multipoint, earbud touch controls, and voice assistants

        Bluetooth multipoint lets you connect to two devices at once: great if you're streaming from a phone and getting training alerts from your smartwatch. Touch controls on the earbuds cover calls, music playback, and more. Siri and the Google Assistant are both supported.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          8 mm
          Sensitivity
          110 dB (1K Hz)
          Frequency range
          20 - 20,000 Hz
          Maximum power input
          5 mW
          Driver type
          Graphene coated

        • ANC features

          ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
          Yes
          ANC technology
          Hybrid, ANC Pro
          Awareness mode
          Yes
          Adaptive ANC
          Yes
          Auto wind noise cancelation
          Yes

        • Telecommunication

          Microphone for call
          2 AI mics

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.3
          Supported codec
          • AAC
          • SBC
          • LC3
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Multipoint connection
          Yes
          Type of wireless transmission
          Bluetooth
          Wireless
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Philips Headphones app support
          Yes
          Firmware updates possible
          Yes
          Water resistance
          IPX5
          Type of controls
          Touch
          Mono mode for TWS
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Black
          Ear fitting
          In-ear
          Ear coupling material
          Silicone
          In-ear fitting type
          Silicone ear tip

        • Power

          Music play time (ANC on)
          7 + 21 hr
          Music play time (ANC off)
          8 + 23 hr
          Battery type(Earbud)
          Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
          Battery capacity(Earbud)
          53 mAh
          Battery type(Charging case)
          Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
          Battery capacity(Case)
          600 mAh
          Battery life standby time
          200 hr
          Charging time
          2  hr
          Fast charging time
          5 mins for 1 hr
          Number of batteries
          3 pcs
          Battery weight (Total)
          10.1 g

        • Voice assistant

          Voice assistant compatible
          • Apple Siri
          • Google Assistant
          Voice assistant activation
          Manual
          Voice assistant support
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Eartips
          3 pairs(S/M/L)
          Charging cable
          USB-C cable, 200 mm
          Others
          1 pcs lanyard
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
          2.00 x 2.57 x 2.14  cm
          Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
          5.49 x 2.90 x 4.15  cm
          Total weight
          0.045  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Carton
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Height
          13.02  cm
          Width
          11.4  cm
          Depth
          5.37  cm
          Gross weight
          0.132  kg
          Nett weight
          0.075  kg
          Tare weight
          0.057  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 13147 7

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Length
          34.3  cm
          Width
          29.8  cm
          Height
          30.6  cm
          Gross weight
          4.544  kg
          Nett weight
          1.8  kg
          Tare weight
          2.744  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 13147 4

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          16.2  cm
          Width
          14  cm
          Height
          13.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.49  kg
          Nett weight
          0.225  kg
          Tare weight
          0.265  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 13147 1

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20307 5

