This fantastic 2.1 channel soundbar with wirelessly connecting subwoofer brings true cinema sound into your living room. Dolby Digital Plus delivers incredible surround sound and two extra tweeters let you widen the soundstage even further.
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Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Total
recurring payment
Rich sound for every detail
520W Max
2.1 CH wireless subwoofer
Dolby Digital Plus
HDMI ARC
2.1 channels. 8" wireless subwoofer for deeper bass
This soundbar's 2.1 channels and wirelessly connecting, 8" subwoofer put you in the center of the action, surrounding you in rich and virtual surround sound no matter what you're watching or listening to. Pick out every detail and lose yourself in the mix!
Dolby Digital Plus delivers cinema surround sound
Virtualize the cinema experience in your home. This soundbar utilizes Dolby Digital Plus technology to immerse you in waves of virtual surround sound. Crystal clarity and great detail mean you can engage with your media like never before.
Two angled speakers for wider sound
Widen the sound! Two extra tweeter speakers at either end of the soundbar broaden the audio to give you a clear separation of instruments. Pick them out easily and hear every instrument in the orchestra like you're really in the hall!
Stadium EQ Mode. Bring the stadium home
Experience the excitement of live sports, right there in your living room. Stadium EQ Mode immerses you in ambient crowd noise, just like you were sitting in the stadium! Be thrilled by every crucial moment and still hear crystal-clear commentary.
Conveniently connect all of your favourite sources
Stream playlists from your mobile device via Bluetooth. Your media sounds richer, deeper, and clearer through this phenomenal soundbar and subwoofer. You can also connect via Audio in, Optical in, HDMI ARC or use a USB drive for music.
Philips Easylink for convenient control
This fantastic soundbar features Philips Easylink technology for maximum ease and convenience. Whether you want to adjust the EQ modes, bass, treble, volume settings on your device or soundbar, only one remote control is needed!
HDMI ARC. Control the soundbar with your TV remote
The days of hunting for multiple remotes are over. This soundbar connects to your TV via HDMI ARC, allowing you to control soundbar volume with the same remote you use for your TV.
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