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    • Rich sound for every detail Rich sound for every detail Rich sound for every detail

      Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

      TAB7207/98

      Rich sound for every detail

      This fantastic 2.1 channel soundbar with wirelessly connecting subwoofer brings true cinema sound into your living room. Dolby Digital Plus delivers incredible surround sound and two extra tweeters let you widen the soundstage even further.

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      Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
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      Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

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      Rich sound for every detail

      • 520W Max
      • 2.1 CH wireless subwoofer
      • Dolby Digital Plus
      • HDMI ARC
      2.1 channels. 8" wireless subwoofer for deeper bass

      2.1 channels. 8" wireless subwoofer for deeper bass

      This soundbar's 2.1 channels and wirelessly connecting, 8" subwoofer put you in the center of the action, surrounding you in rich and virtual surround sound no matter what you're watching or listening to. Pick out every detail and lose yourself in the mix!

      Dolby Digital Plus delivers cinema surround sound

      Dolby Digital Plus delivers cinema surround sound

      Virtualize the cinema experience in your home. This soundbar utilizes Dolby Digital Plus technology to immerse you in waves of virtual surround sound. Crystal clarity and great detail mean you can engage with your media like never before.

      Two angled speakers for wider sound

      Two angled speakers for wider sound

      Widen the sound! Two extra tweeter speakers at either end of the soundbar broaden the audio to give you a clear separation of instruments. Pick them out easily and hear every instrument in the orchestra like you're really in the hall!

      Stadium EQ Mode. Bring the stadium home

      Experience the excitement of live sports, right there in your living room. Stadium EQ Mode immerses you in ambient crowd noise, just like you were sitting in the stadium! Be thrilled by every crucial moment and still hear crystal-clear commentary.

      Conveniently connect all of your favourite sources

      Stream playlists from your mobile device via Bluetooth. Your media sounds richer, deeper, and clearer through this phenomenal soundbar and subwoofer. You can also connect via Audio in, Optical in, HDMI ARC or use a USB drive for music.

      Philips Easylink for convenient control

      This fantastic soundbar features Philips Easylink technology for maximum ease and convenience. Whether you want to adjust the EQ modes, bass, treble, volume settings on your device or soundbar, only one remote control is needed!

      HDMI ARC. Control the soundbar with your TV remote

      The days of hunting for multiple remotes are over. This soundbar connects to your TV via HDMI ARC, allowing you to control soundbar volume with the same remote you use for your TV.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound Enhancement
        Treble and Bass Control
        Equalizer settings
        • Movie
        • Music
        • Voice
        • Stadium
        Total harmonic distortion
        <=10%
        Speaker system output power
        520W max / 260W RMS

      • Loudspeakers

        Subwoofer freq range
        35 - 150  Hz
        Subwoofer type
        • Active
        • Wireless subwoofer
        Subwoofer impedance
        3  ohm
        Number of sound channels
        2.1
        Number of woofers
        1
        Woofer diameter
        8"
        Soundbar freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Soundbar impedance
        8  ohm
        Front drivers
        • 2 full range (L+R)
        • 2 tweeters (L+R)
        External subwoofer enclosure
        Bass reflex

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        Receiver
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • Multipoint (Multipair) support
        • Streaming Format: SBC
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        Yes
        USB playback
        Yes
        Audio in
        1x 3.5mm
        Optical input x 1
        Yes
        HDMI Out (ARC) x 1
        Yes
        DLNA Standard
        No
        Smart Home
        None
        Wireless speaker connection
        Subwoofer

      • Supported Audio Formats

        Bluetooth
        SBC
        HDMI ARC
        • Dolby Digital
        • Dolby Digital plus
        • LPCM 2ch
        USB
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • FLAC
        Optical
        • Dolby Digital
        • LPCM 2ch

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        2
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 12771 2

      • Convenience

        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Audio Return Channel
        • Automatic audio input mapping
        • One touch standby
        Remote Control
        Yes
        Night mode
        No

      • Power

        Main unit power supply
        100-240V AC, 50/60 Hz
        Subwoofer power supply
        100-240V AC, 50/60 Hz
        Subwoofer standby power
        < 0.5 W
        Main unit standby power
        < 0.5  W
        Auto standby
        Yes

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        18.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Width
        46  cm
        Depth
        97  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 12771 5
        Gross weight
        8.64  kg
        Nett weight
        7.139  kg
        Tare weight
        1.501  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control (with battery)
        • Power cord
        • Wall mount bracket
        • Quick start guide
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Wall mountable
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Main Unit (W x H x D)
        800 x 65 x 106  mm
        Main Unit Weight
        2.1  kg
        Subwoofer (W x H x D)
        150 x 400 x 300  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        4.74  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control (with battery)
      • Power cord
      • Wall mount bracket
      • Quick start guide
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
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