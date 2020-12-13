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    • Your call. Your space. Your call. Your space. Your call. Your space.

      3000 Series On ear headphones

      TAH3155BK/97

      Your call. Your space.

      Create your own working space. These on-ear headphones give you clear sound and crystal voice. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up.

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      3000 Series
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      3000 Series

      On ear headphones

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      Your call. Your space.

      • 40mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

      Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

      Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

      Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

      Inline remote. Easily control music and calls

      Take a call. Pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The angled connector helps keep your headphones plugged in to your smart device-handy if your phone is in your pocket.

      Inward folding design for easy portability

      Real inward folding which is excellent for travel and let you can work anywhere.

      Rich bass, clear sound

      Relive all your best dance floor moments over and over. The 32 mm neodymium drivers deliver big, bold bass and clear sound. The closed-back design delivers great sound isolation so you can enjoy every second of your favorite tracks.

      USB in cable with computer firmware as professional headset

      USB cable with driver firmware can bring powerful and professional function of a computer headset.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        32 ohm
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        97 dB
        Type
        dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Type of cable
        Copper
        Cable Connection
        single-sided cable
        Finishing of connector
        nickel plated
        Cable length
        1.5  m
        Connector
        USB  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        42  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        10
        Width
        40.5  cm
        Gross weight
        3.703  kg
        Height
        27  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11736 2
        Nett weight
        1.63  kg
        Tare weight
        2.073  kg

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        Microphone mute
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.1  cm
        Width
        19  cm
        Depth
        8  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 11736 5
        Gross weight
        0.328  kg
        Nett weight
        0.163  kg
        Tare weight
        0.165  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        16.7  cm
        Width
        14.4  cm
        Depth
        6.9  cm
        Weight
        0.163  kg

      • Design

        Color
        Black

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