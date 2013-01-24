Home
      Your call. Your space.

      Create your own working space. These on-ear headphones give you clear sound and crystal voice. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up. See all benefits

        Your call. Your space.

        • 32mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear

        Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

        Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

        Inline remote. Easily control music and calls

        Take a call. Pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The angled connector helps keep your headphones plugged in to your smart device-handy if your phone is in your pocket.

        Inward folding design for easy portability

        Real inward folding which is excellent for travel and let you can work anywhere.

        USB in cable with computer firmware as prodessional headset

        USB cabel with driver firmware can bring powerful and professional function of a computer headset.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          16.7  cm
          Width
          14.4  cm
          Depth
          6.9  cm
          Weight
          0.145  kg

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 ohm
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Sensitivity
          106 dB
          Type
          dynamic

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          22.1  cm
          Width
          19  cm
          Depth
          7.95  cm
          Gross weight
          0.327  kg
          Nett weight
          0.145  kg
          Tare weight
          0.182  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 11736 5
          Number of products included
          1

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.5  m
          Connector
          USB  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Type of cable
          Copper

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          Microphone mute

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          10
          Length
          42  cm
          Width
          40.5  cm
          Height
          27  cm
          Gross weight
          3.703  kg
          Tare weight
          2.253  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11736 2
          Nett weight
          1.45  kg

        • Design

          Color
          Black

