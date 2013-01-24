Home
    Wireless Headphone

    TAH5255BK/97
    Here comes the amazing sound
      Wireless Headphone

      TAH5255BK/97
      Here comes the amazing sound

      On your ears and feel that plentiful layers of sound! These wireless headphones provide you AAC audio code, more clear and more amazing. Classic metal painting brings you exquisite life. You get up to 29 hours play time. See all benefits

        • 40mm drivers/closed-back
        • Bluetooth®

        Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

        Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call? A simple button-press takes care of that. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these earphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

        Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband.

        Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

        40mm drivers feature an optimized vibration system

        These headphones boast powerful 40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass

        Multipoint connection provides your super convenience

        Your headphone can connect more than one Bluetooth equipments, mobile phones, tablet computers and laptops, feel free to convert your devices at your super convenience

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10 m  m
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Answer/End Call
          • Call on Hold
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Switch between call and music
          Volume control
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Music play time
          30  hr
          Standby time
          630
          Talk time
          29 hr

        • Sound

          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Type
          dynamic
          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 ohm
          Sensitivity
          110  dB
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          2.043  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11716 4
          Height
          25  cm
          Length
          42  cm
          Nett weight
          0.85  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          5
          Tare weight
          1.193  kg
          Width
          19  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          7.5  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 11716 7
          Gross weight
          0.319  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.17  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.149  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          14.7  cm

