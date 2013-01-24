Home
      Here comes the amazing sound

      On your ears and feel that plentiful layers of sound! These wireless headphones provide you AAC audio code, more clear and more amazing. Classic metal painting brings you exquisite life. You get up to 29 hours play time. See all benefits

        Here comes the amazing sound

        • 40mm drivers/closed-back
        • Bluetooth®

        Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband.

        Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

        Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

        Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call? A simple button-press takes care of that. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these earphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

        40mm drivers feature an optimized vibration system

        These headphones boast powerful 40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass

        Multipoint connection provides your super convenience

        Your headphone can connect more than one Bluetooth equipments, mobile phones, tablet computers and laptops, feel free to convert your devices at your super convenience

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 ohm
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Sensitivity
          110  dB
          Type
          dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10 m  m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Call on Hold
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between call and music

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Standby time
          630
          Talk time
          29 hr
          Music play time
          30  hr

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Carton
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Width
          14.7  cm
          Depth
          7.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.319  kg
          Nett weight
          0.17  kg
          Tare weight
          0.149  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 11717 4

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          5
          Length
          42  cm
          Width
          19  cm
          Height
          25  cm
          Gross weight
          2.043  kg
          Nett weight
          0.85  kg
          Tare weight
          1.193  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11717 1

