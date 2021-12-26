  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    8000 Series

    Wireless headphones

    TAH8856WT/97
      Bluetooth

      8000 Series Wireless headphones

      TAH8856WT/97
      Sleek style. Great sound.

      Turn the everyday into the awesome with these sleek over-ear wireless headphones. Thrilling sound and advanced noise cancellation leave you free to get lost in every playlist and podcast. Need to chat? You get clear calls too. See all benefits

        Sleek style. Great sound.

        • Noise Canceling Pro
        • Up to 60 hours play time
        • Bluetooth multipoint

        Bluetooth multipoint. Connect multiple devices

        Watch a movie on your tablet. Take a call from your phone. With Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, you can connect up to two smart devices to these headphones simultaneously-and switch between them as you need.

        Great sound from 40 mm drivers

        Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver plenty of detail and bass for every song or podcast. You can even use the included cable to plug in and enjoy the Hi-Res Audio files available on your favorite streaming service. When you're not listening, the attractive hard case keeps the headphones safe.

        Sleek design with Noise Canceling Pro

        These lightweight wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you focus on what you want to hear. Advanced noise cancellation filters out unwanted sounds from the world around you. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.

        Philips Headphones app. Custom sound and more

        The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also use the app to switch between preset noise-cancellation modes.

        Up to 60 hours play time

        With noise canceling turned off, you get up to 60 hours to enjoy your tunes, podcasts, and more. With noise canceling turned on, it's up to 55 hours. A full charge takes 5 hours-and if you need a boost, you can get an extra 2.5 hours with a quick 10-minute charge.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          48 95229 12609 1
          Depth
          10
          Gross weight
          0.6
          Height
          25
          Nett weight
          0.294
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Box
          Tare weight
          0.306
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Width
          17.5

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          4
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 12609 8
          Gross weight
          3.1
          Height
          28.5
          Length
          42.8
          Nett weight
          1.176
          Tare weight
          1.924
          Width
          19.3

        • Accessories

          3.5mm audio cable
          Yes
          carrying pouch
          Yes
          Charging cable
          USB-C cable, 500 mm
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes

        • ANC features

          Adaptive ANC
          Yes
          ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
          Yes
          ANC technology
          Hybrid, ANC Pro
          Awareness mode
          Yes
          Microphone for ANC
          4 mic

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Detachable cable
          Yes
          Headphone socket
          2.5 mm
          Maximum range
          Up to 10
          Multipoint connection
          Yes
          Supported codec
          • AAC
          • SBC
          Type of wireless transmission
          Bluetooth
          Wireless
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Philips Headphones app support
          Yes
          Type of controls
          Button
          Volume control
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          White
          Foldable design
          Flat / In-ward
          Wearing style
          Headband

        • Power

          Battery capacity(Headphones)
          1000 mAh
          Battery type(Headphones)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Charging time
          5
          Fast charging time
          10 mins for 2.5 hrs
          Music play time (ANC off)
          60 hrs
          Music play time (ANC on)
          55 hrs
          Number of batteries
          1 pcs
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Talk time
          55

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          8.5
          Height
          19.5
          Weight
          0.254
          Width
          14

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Driver type
          Dynamic
          Hi-Res Audio
          Yes
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          40 mW
          Sensitivity
          100 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Frequency range
          7 - 40,000 Hz

        • Voice assistant

          Voice assistant activation
          Voice controlled
          Voice assistant compatible
          • Apple Siri
          • Google Assistant
          Voice assistant support
          Yes

