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- Remote Control (with battery)
- AC power cord
- Quick start guide
- Warranty Leaflet
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TAM3205M2/12
Easy to use, great to listen to
Step up your home listening with the compact micro system that gives you great stereo sound thanks to its separate bookshelf-style speakers! Easily stream music and podcasts, listen to FM radio stations, play CDs—and more.See all benefits
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Micro Music System
Total
recurring payment
You’ll enjoy crisp, clear stereo sound with deep bass as the bookshelf-style speakers make the most of the system’s powerful 20 W (RMS) output, 3” woofers, and bass-reflex ports. Digital Sound Control lets you pick from preset sound styles—music to radio dramas, you’ll always get the best sound for what you’re listening to.
Music, podcasts, news, dramas, sports—the list is endless! You can stream your sounds via Bluetooth, tune in to FM radio, or connect to other sources like flash drives via USB or turntables via audio-in. The digital radio tuner with 20 presets delivers crystal-clear reception, and the CD player can read MP3 CDs and recorded CDs.
Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec are supported for noticeably better sound when streaming. Auracast is also supported, so you can stream from a compatible smart device to the micro system and other Auracast-compatible speakers.
You won’t even have to get out of your chair to get the best sound for your music, podcasts, and radio shows! Download our app and you can use your smart device to easily choose the sound style you want, switch between sources, and more.
We use post-consumer recycled plastics in this product and our packaging is plastic-free. Inserts are printed on recycled paper with soy-based ink, and the packaging itself is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard.
With its subtly two-toned central unit and speaker cabinets, this handsome micro system recalls the design of classic hi-fi separates. The compact build makes the system easy to position in your home, and there are buttons on the front of the unit for playback and source selection.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Audio playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Compatibility
Power
Packaging dimensions
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