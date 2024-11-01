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    • Easy to use, great to listen to Easy to use, great to listen to Easy to use, great to listen to

      Micro Music System

      TAM3205M2/12

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Easy to use, great to listen to

      Step up your home listening with the compact micro system that gives you great stereo sound thanks to its separate bookshelf-style speakers! Easily stream music and podcasts, listen to FM radio stations, play CDs—and more.

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      Easy to use, great to listen to

      • Bass reflex speakers
      • 20 W
      • Bluetooth 5.4
      • FM, CD, USB, Audio-in
      Great stereo sound for everything you love

      Great stereo sound for everything you love

      You’ll enjoy crisp, clear stereo sound with deep bass as the bookshelf-style speakers make the most of the system’s powerful 20 W (RMS) output, 3” woofers, and bass-reflex ports. Digital Sound Control lets you pick from preset sound styles—music to radio dramas, you’ll always get the best sound for what you’re listening to.

      CD classics, radio, streaming, and more

      CD classics, radio, streaming, and more

      Music, podcasts, news, dramas, sports—the list is endless! You can stream your sounds via Bluetooth, tune in to FM radio, or connect to other sources like flash drives via USB or turntables via audio-in. The digital radio tuner with 20 presets delivers crystal-clear reception, and the CD player can read MP3 CDs and recorded CDs.

      Bluetooth 5.4 for better sound and Auracast streaming

      Bluetooth 5.4 for better sound and Auracast streaming

      Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec are supported for noticeably better sound when streaming. Auracast is also supported, so you can stream from a compatible smart device to the micro system and other Auracast-compatible speakers.

      Philips Entertainment app. Simple sound control

      Philips Entertainment app. Simple sound control

      You won’t even have to get out of your chair to get the best sound for your music, podcasts, and radio shows! Download our app and you can use your smart device to easily choose the sound style you want, switch between sources, and more.

      GRS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

      GRS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

      We use post-consumer recycled plastics in this product and our packaging is plastic-free. Inserts are printed on recycled paper with soy-based ink, and the packaging itself is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard.

      Compact and classic stereo design

      With its subtly two-toned central unit and speaker cabinets, this handsome micro system recalls the design of classic hi-fi separates. The compact build makes the system easy to position in your home, and there are buttons on the front of the unit for playback and source selection.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound enhancement
        • digital sound control
        • bass reflex speaker system
        Volume control
        rotary
        Frequency response
        66Hz - 20kHz
        Sound mode
        • Powerful
        • Clear
        • Bright
        • Warm
        • Balanced
        Maximum output power (RMS)
        20 W
        Speaker impedance
        6 ohm

      • Loudspeakers

        Full range driver diameter
        3"
        Number of full range drivers
        2
        Driver configuration
        Full range
        Number of sound channels
        2.0

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        Bluetooth version
        5.4
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • Streaming Format: SBC, LC3
        Bluetooth range
        Line of sight, 30m or 100ft
        Audio in
        3.5mm
        DLNA Standard
        n.a.
        Smart Home
        n.a.

      • Audio playback

        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R/RW
        • MP3-CD
        • USB flash drive
        USB Direct playback modes
        • fast backward/fast forward
        • play/pause
        • previous/next
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop
        Audio supported formats
        MP3, WMA, WAV, FLAC
        Max sample rate
        24-bit/48kHz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM fixed pigtail antenna
        Tuner bands
        • FM mono
        • FM stereo
        Station presets
        20 (FM)
        RDS
        Yes.
        Tuner enhancement
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan
        • Easy set (plug & play)
        Tuner type
        Digital

      • Convenience

        Clock
        • On main display
        • 24/12 hour display
        Remote Control
        Yes
        Loader type
        tray
        Display type
        LED display
        Sleep timer
        Yes
        No. of alarms
        1
        Alarms
        Yes, CD, FM, USB

      • Compatibility

        Smartphone/tablet APP control
        Yes

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.8W (clock display on)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        31  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Standing
        Width
        58  cm
        Depth
        17.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        Gross weight
        4.7  kg
        Nett weight
        3.5  kg
        Tare weight
        1.2  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control (with battery)
        • AC power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty Leaflet
        Power cord
        Length 1.5 m

      • Design

        Wall mountable
        No
        System components
        • Main control unit
        • Speakers

      • Dimensions

        Main Unit (W x H x D)
        180x115.6x220.4  mm
        Main Unit Weight
        1.435  kg
        No. of speaker unit
        2
        Set (W x H x D)
        480x238x247 mm
        Set Weight
        3.355  kg
        Speaker Unit (W x H x D)
        150x240x126.5 mm
        Speaker Weight (per Unit)
        0.96  kg

      • Sustainability

        Plastic shell
        contains 77% GRS-certified recycled post-consumer Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) TE-00132492

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control (with battery)
      • AC power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty Leaflet
      Badge-D2C

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