Other items in the box
- Remote Control (with battery)
- AC power cord
- FM antenna
- Quick start guide
- Warranty Leaflet
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TAM3205/12
Ready for the sounds you love
Hear more from every podcast and playlist you stream. Rediscover your CD collection or tune in to the radio. This classic looking micro system sounds great in smaller rooms, and you can connect other sources via USB or audio-in.See all benefits
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Micro Music System
Total
recurring payment
This stylish micro system lets you stream playlists and more via Bluetooth, play CDs and listen to FM radio. The digital radio tuner with 10 presets delivers clear reception, and the CD player can read MP3 CDs and recorded CDs.
Bookshelf-style loudspeakers give you clear sound and good bass from 3" woofers and bass-reflex ports. An 18 W maximum output brings decent sound to smaller spaces. Perfect for a home office or bedroom.
The two-tone central unit and speaker cabinets recall the design of hi-fi separates. The textured volume-control dial adds a satisfying analog feel to operation. There are buttons on the front of the unit for playback and source selection.
Hip-hop or choral, symphony or rock opera? Whatever you love, this micro system's Digital Sound Control function lets you enjoy it more. Pick from preset sound styles designed to bring out the best in your music.
This AC-powered micro system looks great in any room. Bluetooth wireless range is 10 m, and you can charge a smart device via the USB port. An easy-to-use remote puts key functions at your fingertips.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Audio playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Compatibility
Power
Packaging dimensions
Accessories
Design
Dimensions
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