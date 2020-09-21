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    • Ready for the sounds you love Ready for the sounds you love Ready for the sounds you love

      Micro Music System

      TAM3205/12

      Ready for the sounds you love

      Hear more from every podcast and playlist you stream. Rediscover your CD collection or tune in to the radio. This classic looking micro system sounds great in smaller rooms, and you can connect other sources via USB or audio-in.

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      Ready for the sounds you love

      • Bluetooth®
      • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
      • USB port for charging
      • 18W

      All your music

      This stylish micro system lets you stream playlists and more via Bluetooth, play CDs and listen to FM radio. The digital radio tuner with 10 presets delivers clear reception, and the CD player can read MP3 CDs and recorded CDs.

      Bass-reflex loudspeakers. Richer low tones

      Bookshelf-style loudspeakers give you clear sound and good bass from 3" woofers and bass-reflex ports. An 18 W maximum output brings decent sound to smaller spaces. Perfect for a home office or bedroom.

      Classic design

      The two-tone central unit and speaker cabinets recall the design of hi-fi separates. The textured volume-control dial adds a satisfying analog feel to operation. There are buttons on the front of the unit for playback and source selection.

      Digital Sound Control. Choose a preset sound style

      Hip-hop or choral, symphony or rock opera? Whatever you love, this micro system's Digital Sound Control function lets you enjoy it more. Pick from preset sound styles designed to bring out the best in your music.

      At home in your home

      This AC-powered micro system looks great in any room. Bluetooth wireless range is 10 m, and you can charge a smart device via the USB port. An easy-to-use remote puts key functions at your fingertips.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound enhancement
        • digital sound control
        • bass reflex speaker system
        Volume control
        rotary
        Frequency response
        66-20000 Hz
        Sound mode
        • Powerful
        • Clear
        • Bright
        • Warm
        • Balanced
        Maximum output power (RMS)
        18W
        Speaker impedance
        6 ohm

      • Loudspeakers

        Full range driver diameter
        3"
        Number of full range drivers
        2
        Driver configuration
        Full range
        Number of sound channels
        2.0

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        Bluetooth version
        4.2
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • Multipoint (Multipair) support
        Bluetooth range
        10M (free space)
        Audio in
        3.5mm
        USB charging
        5V, 1A
        DLNA Standard
        n.a.
        Smart Home
        n.a.

      • Audio playback

        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R/RW
        • MP3-CD
        • USB flash drive
        USB Direct playback modes
        • fast backward/fast forward
        • play/pause
        • previous/next
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop
        Audio supported formats
        MP3
        Max sample rate
        24-bit/44.1kHz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM fixed pigtail antenna
        Tuner bands
        • FM mono
        • FM stereo
        Station presets
        10 (FM)
        RDS
        No
        Tuner enhancement
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan
        • Easy set (plug & play)
        Tuner type
        Digital

      • Convenience

        Clock
        • On main display
        • 24/12 hour display
        Remote Control
        Yes
        Loader type
        tray
        Display type
        LED display
        Sleep timer
        Yes
        No. of alarms
        1
        Alarms
        Yes, Buzzer, FM, CD

      • Compatibility

        Smartphone/tablet APP control
        No

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        31.2  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Standing
        Width
        57.7  cm
        Depth
        18.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 10981 0
        Gross weight
        4.65  kg
        Nett weight
        3.59  kg
        Tare weight
        1.06  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control (with battery)
        • AC power cord
        • FM antenna
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty Leaflet
        Power cord
        Length 1.5 m

      • Design

        Wall mountable
        No
        System components
        • Main control unit
        • Speakers

      • Dimensions

        Main Unit (W x H x D)
        180x121x247  mm
        Main Unit Weight
        1.6  kg
        No. of speaker unit
        2
        Set (W x H x D)
        500x238x247 mm
        Set Weight
        3.59  kg
        Speaker Unit (W x H x D)
        150x238x125 mm
        Speaker Weight (per Unit)
        0.96  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control (with battery)
      • AC power cord
      • FM antenna
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty Leaflet
      Badge-D2C

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