2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAPN505BK/00
Always there. No distractions
Stay focused with the wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones that give you up to 14 hours play time. The lightweight neckband makes it easy to keep these headphones close. Up-to-the-minute smart functionality keeps you organized.
13mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Black
Neckband
Manage your life without taking out your phone: just ask Google Assistant. A simple button-press on the neckband activates the assistant. You can ask it to open your calendar, read notifications from your phone, call or send messages to friends, manage playlists, and much more.
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
The slender neckband sits comfortably behind your neck.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
kimichan
03/09/2026
日本
再販売希望
再販売を待っています。typecで。音質もよくずっと使ってます。ボタンのところがゴムで破れてしまいテープ貼って使ってます。
Pros
音がよい。ANCもよい。
Cons
typeCではない
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPN505BK ハイレゾオーディオワイヤレスインイヤーヘッドホン
Date of Use 2026-09-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPN505BK ハイレゾオーディオワイヤレスインイヤーヘッドホン
Date of Use 2026-09-04