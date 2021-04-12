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    • The pocket classic The pocket classic The pocket classic

      Portable Radio

      TAR1506/00

      The pocket classic

      Get out there with this ultra-portable FM/MW analog radio. Easy tuning and clear sound keep you up to date with your favorite programs. Whether you’re doing yard work or going on a walking tour.

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      The pocket classic

      • FM/MW
      • Analog tuning
      • Battery operated

      Classic design. Easy to tune

      This super-portable analog FM/MW radio is easy to tune on the go. Simply turn the side-mounted tuning wheel to slide the indicator along the scale. A large traditional-style tuning window makes it easy to see when you have reached the desired frequency.

      Simple controls. Thumbwheel for volume and on/off

      One-handed operation is easy with this little radio. Volume and on/off are both controlled by a conveniently placed thumbwheel. There's a headphone port for private listening, and a side-mounted switch to select FM or MW signals.

      Super portable. Ideal for home or away

      Slip this radio into your pocket and take the news wherever you go. Or the game you just can't miss. Or the talk show you love. 2x AAA batteries power the sound, and a telescopic antenna ensures you'll always get the best possible reception.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        100 mW
        Sound System
        Mono
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)

      • Loudspeakers

        Full range driver diameter
        1.5"
        Number of full range drivers
        1

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        No
        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)
        Audio in
        No

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW
        RDS
        No

      • Power

        Battery type
        AAA size (LR3)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        2

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        15.62  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        8.5  cm
        Depth
        3.73  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 11662 7
        Gross weight
        0.144  kg
        Nett weight
        0.11  kg
        Tare weight
        0.034  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        11.62  cm
        Width
        5.6  cm
        Depth
        2.2  cm
        Weight
        0.09  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        No
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        No

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate
      Badge-D2C

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