2 year warranty
TAT3509GY/97
Immerse on the go
Always be in the perfect place to listen with the noise-canceling true wireless earbuds that react to your environment in real time. Music to videos to calls, they sound great with deep bass even if you’re listening at low volume.
Noise Canceling Pro
Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
Pocket-sized charging case
Up to 24 hours play time
Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear whats going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.
These true wireless earbuds sound great, and you wont need to turn up the volume to get the best out of their 10 mm drivers. Activate Dynamic Bass via the left earbud, or the Philips Headphones app, and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines even if listening quietly.
Head out with the small charging case in your pocket and your earbuds will always be ready for you. Theyll stay protected and charging when youre not using them, and mono mode means you can use either earbud while the other one charges.
3.2
of 5
17
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Dave9238
27/06/2025
Australia
Better then expected
At first didn't really thought it would be good at all, but after trying them it's probably one of the best wireless earphones I have ever used, highly recommend it.
Pros
Affordable, works well, good ANC, good battery.
Cons
Better connectivity between multiple devices, and maybe be able to turn the ANC on and off through the ear piece it self rather then the app.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT3509WT True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2024-05-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT3509WT True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2024-05-27
Reza1362
16/03/2025
Australia
Very clear bass i love it
Great quality product, worth every penny, great build quality
This review was made for TAT3509GY True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2025-02-16
This review was made for TAT3509GY True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2025-02-16
Jeprox.aus
20/02/2025
Australia
a great Philips product!
A great alternative to bulky headphones as they have the same effect especially the amazing bass while the treble works superbly for podcasts. Price is not that bad either compared to similar branded earphones. Superb buy indeed!
Pros
Everything as expected to a good product.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT3509WT True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2025-01-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT3509WT True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2025-01-20