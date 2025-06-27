The sound quality on these earbuds is really good, quite amazing for a product you can get for under $50. They fit nicely and I've never had one fall out or feel loose, even when doing physical work or exercise. The noise cancelation is excellent, it's very effective. Very stylish look as well, both the earbuds and the case feel like the quality you would expect if you were spending hundreds. There are a couple of issues that go against the advertising, which don't ruin them by any stretch but should be known: The advertised battery life of 24 hours is misleading and over estimated. Like most other products, the case itself has it's own battery that recharges the earbuds even when not plugged into power. It's supposed to give 2 more full charges to the earbuds before needing to be recharged by plugging it in. So the '24 hours' battery life actually means recharging the earbuds 2 more times for a total of 24 hours. It takes 1-2 hours in the case to charge, and you obviously can't use them during this time. Philips tries to advertise as a feature that you can charge one earbud while using the other and swap them to have continuous use, but that's not a good answer. Nobody wants to listen to music in one ear only! In reality, these earbuds give you about 4-5 hours of continuous use before needing to be charged. You must have the case with you to turn them on again and be able to connect the Bluetooth. Once you disconnect them or charge them, they have to be inside the case to be used. Opening the lid on the case turns them on and enables the Bluetooth connection. There is nothing in the manual about this, but if you search online there are instructions provided to turn them on without the case. It states to hold down the button area on each earbud for 5-10 seconds and they will turn on. This does not work! We bought 2 sets for ourselves and neither work doing this. I experimented for a while trying different combos of time, or only one earbud at a time, or both, even holding the buttons for over a minute at the end... They do NOT turn on. So make sure you're always carrying the case if you go out with them. Conclusion: These three issues are fairly minor problems, more just inconveniences that can be overcome. The battery life is the only thing preventing 5 stars, there are plenty of occasions where 4-5 hours can be a little frustratingly short. But the overall experience with them is very good and I recommend them. The most important factor is the sound, and these are great. For a $50 price tag, I don't think you can get anything better than this! (I found them in Aldi for $49 each). There is an app you can get from Philips that gives you a little more control over the settings. It only offers some simple functionality, but it's worth setting up. The enhanced bass is worth turning on, and you can adjust all the sounds pre-sets if you want to. It also shows you the accurate battery level of each earbud and the case. It claims to be able to locate a lost earbud too, but that only works if you are already connected to them by Bluetooth. If you drop one more than 10m away or when they aren't turned on you're out of luck! PS - if the other 3 reviews on these earbuds are written by genuine people expressing their genuine thoughts I will eat my set!