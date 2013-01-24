Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Wireless home speaker

    TAW6205/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • All your sounds. Any room. All your sounds. Any room. All your sounds. Any room.
      -{discount-value}

      Wireless home speaker

      TAW6205/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      All your sounds. Any room.

      This wireless speaker is great on its own, and even better with others. Match it with your TV or other speakers for great multi-room sound. Pair for stereo. Or deepen the Ambilight of your Philips TV by letting the speaker join in too. See all benefits

      Wireless home speaker

      All your sounds. Any room.

      This wireless speaker is great on its own, and even better with others. Match it with your TV or other speakers for great multi-room sound. Pair for stereo. Or deepen the Ambilight of your Philips TV by letting the speaker join in too. See all benefits

      All your sounds. Any room.

      This wireless speaker is great on its own, and even better with others. Match it with your TV or other speakers for great multi-room sound. Pair for stereo. Or deepen the Ambilight of your Philips TV by letting the speaker join in too. See all benefits

      Wireless home speaker

      All your sounds. Any room.

      This wireless speaker is great on its own, and even better with others. Match it with your TV or other speakers for great multi-room sound. Pair for stereo. Or deepen the Ambilight of your Philips TV by letting the speaker join in too. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all multi-room

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Wireless home speaker

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        All your sounds. Any room.

        • Wi-Fi. Multi-room audio
        • DTS Play-Fi compatible
        • Connects with voice assistants
        • Built-in LED
        DTS Play-Fi. High-quality multi-room audio

        DTS Play-Fi. High-quality multi-room audio

        This wireless speaker is DTS Play-Fi compatible, so you can easily sync with other Play-Fi-compatible speakers for multi-room audio. If your soundbar supports Play-Fi Surround, you can even make this speaker part of a true surround-sound setup on movie night.

        Rich sound. Pair for stereo in the same room

        A woofer, two passive radiators, and a tweeter combine to give you rich sound with powerful bass and sparkling treble. Wi-Fi streaming gives you the highest-quality signal, and ensures the audio syncs perfectly between speakers, or rooms.

        Boost the sound of your smart assistant speakers

        Ask Alexa-enabled devices, or any device that has the Google Assistant, to play music through the speaker. Turn the volume up for a party. Turn it down late at night. Get the news and more. All completely hands-free.

        Spotify Connect. Tidal. Deezer. It's all here

        Whether you're streaming direct from Spotify, or accessing hi-res albums on Tidal via the Play-Fi app, this speaker streams it all. From party playlists in the lounge to podcasts in the office, everything you love will sound richer, deeper, and clearer.

        Connects to all your devices

        With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Google Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility you can stream your favorite music and podcasts however you want. If you use iOS devices you can use Siri to control the speaker with your voice.

        Built-in LED light. Works with Philips Ambilight TV

        This wireless speaker doesn't just do music. It does Ambilight too. Simply press the Ambilight link button on the speaker to connect to your TV. Enjoy a deeper Ambilight effect while you're watching movies or gaming, or while listening to music.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          40W at 1% THD
          Volume control
          up/down
          Loudspeaker Enhancement
          Passive radiators x 2

        • Speaker

          No. of sound channels
          1.0
          Tweeter
          1" x 1
          Woofer
          3.5" x 1

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
          Standby mode
          Yes

        • Convenience

          User Interface
          Built-in LED: multi-color

        • Connectivity

          DTS Play-Fi Multi-room
          Yes
          Spotify Connect
          Yes
          Chromecast built-in
          Yes
          Works with Ok Google
          Yes
          Works with Alexa
          Yes
          Works with Apple Airplay 2
          Yes
          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes
          Bluetooth profiles
          • SBC 4.0
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          Bluetooth range
          Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
          Network connections
          • Wi-Fi - 802.11 ac
          • Wi-Fi - 802.11 b/g/n
          Wi-Fi antenna
          Built-in
          Network setup
          Play-Fi APP

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Quick start guide
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          115x212x116 mm
          Product weight
          1.8  kg
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          172x312x168 mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          2.5  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us