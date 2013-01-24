Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Bodygroom series 5000

    Body groomer

    TT2022/30
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Trim and shave all bodyzones Trim and shave all bodyzones Trim and shave all bodyzones
      -{discount-value}

      Bodygroom series 5000 Body groomer

      TT2022/30
      Overall Rating / 5

      Trim and shave all bodyzones

      The all-in-one Philips body grooming system TT2022, exclusively for men, trims & shaves all body zones. The clipper is safe & easy. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $99.00

      Bodygroom series 5000 Body groomer

      Trim and shave all bodyzones

      The all-in-one Philips body grooming system TT2022, exclusively for men, trims & shaves all body zones. The clipper is safe & easy. See all benefits

      Trim and shave all bodyzones

      The all-in-one Philips body grooming system TT2022, exclusively for men, trims & shaves all body zones. The clipper is safe & easy. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $99.00

      Bodygroom series 5000 Body groomer

      Trim and shave all bodyzones

      The all-in-one Philips body grooming system TT2022, exclusively for men, trims & shaves all body zones. The clipper is safe & easy. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all trimming-and-shaving

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Bodygroom series 5000

        Bodygroom series 5000

        Body groomer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Trim and shave all bodyzones

        Worlds #1 Bodygroom

        • 50 min
        • 2D head
        • 3 combs, 3 lengths
        3 combs for different hair lenght

        3 combs for different hair lenght

        3 combs provide different fix lenght settings of 3, 5 and 7 mm for safe and easy trim of all body zones

        Integrated trim & shave head for a close shave in one stroke

        Integrated trim & shave head for a close shave in one stroke

        Because of the integrated self-sharpening pre-trimmers at both sides of the shaver, you will be able to get a close shave in one stroke, even with longer hair.

        Charging stand for convenient storage

        Charging stand for convenient storage

        Charging stand provides a convenient storage and ensures the appliance is fully charged and ready to use

        Trim and shave all body zones

        Trim and shave all body zones

        This Philips bodygroom can both trim and shave all body zones.

        Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning

        Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning

        100% water proof Philips shaver makes it convenient to trim and shave your body in the shower and easy to clean.

        Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

        Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Number of length settings
          3
          Shaving element
          Foil with two pre-trimmers

        • Trimming & shaving performance

          Shaving system
          Shaving foil for close shave
          Skin comfort
          Skin friendly shaving head

        • Ease of use

          Maintenance free - No Oil need
          Yes
          Cordless
          Yes
          Wet & Dry
          Showerproof and easy cleaning

        • Power system

          Charging time
          8 hours
          Running time
          50 minutes
          Usage
          Cordless only

        • Accessories

          Hanging cord
          Yes
          Store and charge stand
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Create the look you want

          Styles
          Shave and trim your body

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us