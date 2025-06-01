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Enjoy extra hygenic* shaving every day
Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria**
Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria**
Strong disinfectant properties
Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria**
With the Philips Shaving UV Cube, the surface of your shaving unit is being treated by UV-light. It has 3 built-in UV-C LEDs with a powerful 275 nm wavelength killing up to 99.9% of bacteria** for a clean and hygenic shave.
Strong disinfectant properties
The Shaving UV Cube makes use of UV-C light. With its short wavelength, UV-C is known for its strong disinfecnant properties. UV-C is effective in inactivating microorganisms, making it an effective means to safely disinfect objects' surfaces and spaces.
Shaving UV Cube compatability
Shaving UV Cube is compatible with: Series 5000, 5000X, 6000, 7000, 8000, 9000, 9000 Prestige, i9000, i9000 Prestige and i9000 Prestige Ultra.
Technical Specifications
Items included
Shaving UV Cube
Yes
Technical specifications
Fits shaver model:
Series 5000, 5000X, 6000, 7000, 8000, 9000, 9000 Prestige, i9000, i9000 Prestige and i9000 Prestige Ultra.
* Kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Propionibacterium acnes, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella Paratyphi B, Staphylococcus albus bacteria on the shaver unit surface in 10 minutes, tested by a 3rd party lab
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