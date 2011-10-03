2 year warranty
Discontinued
Access your entire music collection in every room
Access your entire CD collection from the 40 GB hard disk on your wireless music center and listen in every room. You can listen to different music in every room. Now music can finally follow you wherever you are in your home
Music follows Me feature allows you to bring your favorite music from room to room in your house without having to restart navigation and playback of that particular track. By simply pressing a button, your favorite song will follow you anywhere you go in your house.
Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.
Universal Plug & Play is an industry standard technology that lets you connect to any Universal Plug & Play enabled device to receive or transmit music. Your Wireless Music Center utilizes Universal Plug & Play to ensure an easy and standard way to connect to other Universal Plug & Play enabled devices. You can easily connect your Wireless Music Center to other media devices to receive or to transfer content.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
jaggy
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Fantastic product
The product itself is brilliant but the only problem i have is that i cannot connect it to my PC as i have lost the disc
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WAS700 Wireless Music Station
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WAS700 Wireless Music Station
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