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Discontinued

StreamiumWireless Music Station

WAS700/22

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Access your entire music collection in every room

Access your entire CD collection from the 40 GB hard disk on your wireless music center and listen in every room. You can listen to different music in every room. Now music can finally follow you wherever you are in your home

See all benefits

Access your entire music collection in every room

Music Follows Me: take your music with you from room to room

Music Follows Me: take your music with you from room to room

Music follows Me feature allows you to bring your favorite music from room to room in your house without having to restart navigation and playback of that particular track. By simply pressing a button, your favorite song will follow you anywhere you go in your house.

Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

Wireless streaming from PC via UPnP

Universal Plug & Play is an industry standard technology that lets you connect to any Universal Plug & Play enabled device to receive or transmit music. Your Wireless Music Center utilizes Universal Plug & Play to ensure an easy and standard way to connect to other Universal Plug & Play enabled devices. You can easily connect your Wireless Music Center to other media devices to receive or to transfer content.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic product

The product itself is brilliant but the only problem i have is that i cannot connect it to my PC as i have lost the disc

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium WAS700 Wireless Music Station

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium WAS700 Wireless Music Station

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