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    • UV Power charger UV Power charger UV Power charger

      UV Power Charger Works with i9000 Prestige Ultra Shaver

      XA90/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      UV Power charger

      Charge & sanitize your shaver at the same time. Kills 99.99% of bacteria*

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      UV Power Charger
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      UV Power Charger

      Works with i9000 Prestige Ultra Shaver

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      UV Power charger

      Compatible with i9000 Prestige Ultra shaver

      • Sanitizes in 10 min with UV light
      • Charges for up to 6 weeks of shaving
      • Travel friendly
      World's first shaver UV Power Charger case

      World's first shaver UV Power Charger case

      Kills 99.99% of bacteria*. Sanitizes in 10 minutes with UV light. Charge & sanitize your shaver at the same time

      Travel friendly

      Travel friendly

      Protects your shaver from damages and scratches.

      Stay Powered for Longer

      Charges for up to 6 weeks of shaving. Powerful Li-Ion battery 2600 mAh

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        USB-A charging cable
        Yes
        Power adapter
        Not included

      • Power

        Run time
        1 hour
        Charging
        1 hour
        Battery type
        Li-Ion battery 2600 mAh
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      • Kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Propionibacterium acnes, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella Paratyphi B, Staphylococcus albus bacteria, on the shaver surface unit in 10 min, tested by 3rd party lab.

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