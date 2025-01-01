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  • Single Product Shot
  • FC_2023_XC3131_XC3133_RFT1_Wet.tif
  • FC_2023_XC3031_XC3131_XC3133_F.TIF
  • FC_2023_XC3031_XC3131_XC3133_A1_Hand Held.TIF
  • FC_2023_XC3XXX_F1_Nozzle with LED.tif
  • FC_2023_XC3131_XC3132_XC3133_F2_Aqua Click.tif
  • FC_2024_XC3132/01_JPG_16x9
  • XC3XXX_F9_Long Runtime-5.jpg
  • Single Product Shot
  • FC_2023_XC3131_XC3133_RFT1_Wet.tif
  • FC_2023_XC3031_XC3131_XC3133_F.TIF
  • FC_2023_XC3031_XC3131_XC3133_A1_Hand Held.TIF
  • FC_2023_XC3XXX_F1_Nozzle with LED.tif
  • FC_2023_XC3131_XC3132_XC3133_F2_Aqua Click.tif
  • FC_2024_XC3132/01_JPG_16x9
  • XC3XXX_F9_Long Runtime-5.jpg

3000 seriesCordless Vacuum Aqua

XC3133/61

Reveal the power of clean, effortlessly

Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight Philips 3000 series. It offers powerful suction on hard floors thanks to its PowerCyclone* technology, and illuminates hidden dust with the LED Nozzle. Cleaning with a quick wet touch awaits!

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Up to 60min cleaning on one charge(1)

Reveal the power of clean, effortlessly

  • Powerful suction with PowerCyclone 8 technology

  • Hard floor LED nozzle so you won't miss dust

  • Up to 60 min in eco setting & 15 min in turbo(2)

  • Includes Aqua Module to mop

  • 2 settings, 2 accessories & storage wall mount

PowerCyclone 8: powerful suction with min battery usage(8)

PowerCyclone 8: powerful suction with min battery usage(8)

PowerCyclone 8 & PowerBlade digital motor work together to generate strong airflow speed (up to 820 L/min(3)) energy-efficiently. The result? Picking up dust and dirt thoroughly with higher runtime - especially on hard floors.

Hard floor LED nozzle reveals dust, guiding every move

Hard floor LED nozzle reveals dust, guiding every move

Make every move count with our LED nozzle, capturing up to 99% of dust and dirt in the highest setting(4). It illuminates tiny dust particles by shining light at precisely the right angle, so you'll know exactly where to clean. The nozzle is designed to slide extremely close to walls and edges, capturing stubborn particles of dirt. Leave no speck of dust behind.

Easy cleaning thanks to handheld option & accessories

Easy cleaning thanks to handheld option & accessories

Inside cupboards, in corners, or up high - the Philips 3000 series can tackle it. It converts into a handheld vacuum for better portability. The long crevice tool helps to reach narrow spaces. 2-in-1 combination tool switches easily between a soft brush for dusting delicate surfaces and a wide crevice tool to clean tricky corners.

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) Normal mode, handheld only

  2. (2) Normal mode, handheld only / Turbo mode, handheld only

  3. (3) In turbo mode

  4. (4) On hard floors in turbo mode

  5. (5) Normal mode, handheld only/ In turbo mode, handheld only

  6. (6) >0,5 μm particle size

  7. (7) On hard floors with dry nozzle

  8. (8) Turbo mode, Handheld only