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    • Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp! Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp! Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!

      Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads

      XV1882/20

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!

      Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads offer excellent floor cleaning performance. Designed for efficiency, these reusable pads last up to 6 months, making them perfect for a sustainable clean. Keep your floors spotless.

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      Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!

      Clean was never clean. Until now.

      • Floor meets gentle microfiber: Clean hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors.
      • 50% faster drying versus manual mop: Mop and dry simultaneously to achieve spotless floors.**
      • Easily removable: Designed for effortless electric mopping and a mess-free cleaning experience.
      • OneUp technology: Patented technology pumps clean water while silently sucking up dirty water.
      • Reusable for up to 6 months: Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads are machine-washable and hand-washable.
      For hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors

      For hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors

      Clean hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors like laminate, non-textured tiles, vinyl, wood like parquet, cast floor and stone.

      OneUp technology

      OneUp technology

      Patented OneUp technology pumps clean water onto the floor while silently sucking up dirty water, ensuring an efficient electric mopping experience.

      50% faster drying and spotless clean thanks to OneUp Pads**

      50% faster drying and spotless clean thanks to OneUp Pads**

      Mop and dry simultaneously to achieve spotless floors. Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads ensure optimal and even wetting with 50% faster drying**

      Easily removable without touching the dirt

      Easily removable without touching the dirt

      Designed for effortless electric mopping and a mess-free cleaning experience, you can easily remove the Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads without touching the dirt.

      Washable and reusable for up to 6 months

      Washable and reusable for up to 6 months

      Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads are machine-washable, hand-washable, and reusable for up to 6 months, offering a durable and eco-friendly cleaning solution.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Number of pads included
        2
        Weight incl. packaging
        0.27
        Dimensions of pad (LxWxH)
        35*12*2 cm
        Weight excl. packaging
        0.2
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      • **As measured versus a manual mop on nonabsorbent flooring according to IEC60335-2-2 acclimatized conditions

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