Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads
Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!
Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads offer excellent floor cleaning performance. Designed for efficiency, these reusable pads last up to 6 months, making them perfect for a sustainable clean. Keep your floors spotless.
See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free All your needs covered in one purchase Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
This product
- {discount-value}
Philips OneUp
Replaceable Pads
Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp! Clean was never clean. Until now. Floor meets gentle microfiber: Clean hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors. 50% faster drying versus manual mop: Mop and dry simultaneously to achieve spotless floors.** Easily removable: Designed for effortless electric mopping and a mess-free cleaning experience. OneUp technology: Patented technology pumps clean water while silently sucking up dirty water. Reusable for up to 6 months: Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads are machine-washable and hand-washable. For hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors
Clean hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors like laminate, non-textured tiles, vinyl, wood like parquet, cast floor and stone.
OneUp technology
Patented OneUp technology pumps clean water onto the floor while silently sucking up dirty water, ensuring an efficient electric mopping experience.
50% faster drying and spotless clean thanks to OneUp Pads**
Mop and dry simultaneously to achieve spotless floors. Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads ensure optimal and even wetting with 50% faster drying**
Easily removable without touching the dirt
Designed for effortless electric mopping and a mess-free cleaning experience, you can easily remove the Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads without touching the dirt.
Washable and reusable for up to 6 months
Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads are machine-washable, hand-washable, and reusable for up to 6 months, offering a durable and eco-friendly cleaning solution.
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Technical specifications
Number of pads included
2 Weight incl. packaging
0.27 Dimensions of pad (LxWxH)
35*12*2 cm Weight excl. packaging
0.2
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
**As measured versus a manual mop on nonabsorbent flooring according to IEC60335-2-2 acclimatized conditions
Add product
Add product
Add product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.