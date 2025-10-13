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    • Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp! Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp! Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!

      Philips OneUp Floor Cleaner

      XV1892/02

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!

      Enhance your Philips OneUp Electric Mop with our specially formulated detergent. It ensures a streak-free shine on all floor types, leaving your home fresh and clean. Perfect for use on hard floors, delicate surfaces, and everyday messes.

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      Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!

      Clean was never clean. Until now.

      • Extends mop life: Easy and optimal dosing formula reduces wear.
      • Easy dosing with 40 use cartridges: Ultra-concentrated formula provides delicate cleaning action.
      • Fast drying: Achieves 50% faster drying versus manual mops for a spotless clean.**
      • Economical solution: One cartridge replaces up to three bottles of regular detergent.
      • Pet & family friendly: Protects surfaces while promoting a healthier environment.
      Specially developed for Philips OneUp Electric Mop

      Specially developed for Philips OneUp Electric Mop

      Philips OneUp Ultra-Concentrated Floor Cleaner was specially formulated for Philips OneUp Electric Mops. It ensures top cleaning performance, extending the life of your mop with every use.

      Easy and optimal dosing

      Easy and optimal dosing

      Philips OneUp Ultra-Concentrated Floor Cleaner cartridge easily docks into the clean water tank of your electric mop, providing optimal and effortless dosing for spotless floors.

      50% faster drying and spotless clean thanks to OneUp Pads**

      50% faster drying and spotless clean thanks to OneUp Pads**

      Mop and dry simultaneously to achieve spotless floors. Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads ensure optimal and even wetting with 50% faster drying**

      1 cartridge replaces up to 3 bottles of regular detergent

      1 cartridge replaces up to 3 bottles of regular detergent

      The ultra-concentrated formula of Philips OneUp Floor Cleaner ensures 1 cartridge lasts for up to 40 cleaning sessions, ensuring a long-lasting performance.

      Gentle on the floor and on the environment

      Gentle on the floor and on the environment

      Philips OneUp formula is 98% biodegradable**** for a more sustainable clean.

      Pet and family friendly cleaning solution

      Pet and family friendly cleaning solution

      Pet and family friendly cleaner with a concentrated formula for safe, everyday use with less detergent.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Weight incl. packaging
        0.16 kg
        Cartridge capacity
        40 ml
        Dimensions of cartridge (LxWxH)
        3*3*8 cm
        Number of cartridges included
        2
        Weight full
        0.1 kg
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      • **As measured versus a manual mop on nonabsorbent flooring according to IEC60335-2-2 acclimatized conditions
      • ****according to OECD Guideline 302 B

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