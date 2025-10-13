Philips OneUp Floor Cleaner
Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!
Enhance your Philips OneUp Electric Mop with our specially formulated detergent. It ensures a streak-free shine on all floor types, leaving your home fresh and clean. Perfect for use on hard floors, delicate surfaces, and everyday messes.
See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free All your needs covered in one purchase Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
This product
- {discount-value}
Philips OneUp
Floor Cleaner
Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp! Clean was never clean. Until now. Extends mop life: Easy and optimal dosing formula reduces wear. Easy dosing with 40 use cartridges: Ultra-concentrated formula provides delicate cleaning action. Fast drying: Achieves 50% faster drying versus manual mops for a spotless clean.** Economical solution: One cartridge replaces up to three bottles of regular detergent. Pet & family friendly: Protects surfaces while promoting a healthier environment. Specially developed for Philips OneUp Electric Mop
Philips OneUp Ultra-Concentrated Floor Cleaner was specially formulated for Philips OneUp Electric Mops. It ensures top cleaning performance, extending the life of your mop with every use.
Easy and optimal dosing
Philips OneUp Ultra-Concentrated Floor Cleaner cartridge easily docks into the clean water tank of your electric mop, providing optimal and effortless dosing for spotless floors.
50% faster drying and spotless clean thanks to OneUp Pads**
Mop and dry simultaneously to achieve spotless floors. Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads ensure optimal and even wetting with 50% faster drying**
1 cartridge replaces up to 3 bottles of regular detergent
The ultra-concentrated formula of Philips OneUp Floor Cleaner ensures 1 cartridge lasts for up to 40 cleaning sessions, ensuring a long-lasting performance.
Gentle on the floor and on the environment
Philips OneUp formula is 98% biodegradable**** for a more sustainable clean.
Pet and family friendly cleaning solution
Pet and family friendly cleaner with a concentrated formula for safe, everyday use with less detergent.
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Technical specifications
Weight incl. packaging
0.16 kg Cartridge capacity
40 ml Dimensions of cartridge (LxWxH)
3*3*8 cm Number of cartridges included
2 Weight full
0.1 kg
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
**As measured versus a manual mop on nonabsorbent flooring according to IEC60335-2-2 acclimatized conditions ****according to OECD Guideline 302 B
Add product
Add product
Add product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.