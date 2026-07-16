Always use the original power adapter or charging cable that came with your pump. If you’ve purchased a newer model that didn’t include a power adapter, check your pump’s user manual and make sure the charging accessories match the recommended specifications.

For some Philips Avent electric breast pumps, a worn or older power adapter can affect the performance.

If you are using an older adapter version, contact Philips Consumer Care Center to check if a free-of-charge replacement is available.